Travel brand Mokobara enters Dubai

The latest Mokobara outlet is located at BurJuman Mall, Dubai

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has made its debut in Dubai with its first store at BurJuman Mall, a company official wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“We are excited to bring the Mokobara experience to Dubai—where design, function, and style come together to redefine modern travel,” said Sachin Vijayan, Associate Director – Retail at Mokobara in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of the new store. “From revolutionising travel in India to expanding our footprint internationally, this marks a significant milestone in our journey.”

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online luggage brand. The Bengaluru-based retailer offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. In December 2023, the brand made its debut in North India with the launch of its first store in Gurugram.

Apart from its physical stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Amritsar, and Pune, the brand also retails through its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

In October 2023, the internet-first luggage brand raised $3.6 million in funding from Saama Capital, Sauce VC, and Alteria Capital. In February 2024, the brand further secured $12 million in a Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with additional support from existing investors.