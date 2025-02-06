Fitspire raises $1mn in pre-series A round, valued at over Rs 100 cr

Fitspire, a brand under Starcap Wellness Pvt Ltd, plans to utilize the fresh funds to bolster its ecosystem and accelerate market expansion.

New Delhi: Supplements brand Fitspire has secured $1 million in a bridge round for its upcoming Series A funding, propelling the company’s valuation to over Rs 100 crore. The funding round was led by Mr Anant Agarwal, Promoter of McDonald’s India (North and East) and MM Agrawal Group (MMG), along with participation from angel investors associated with AKG Financials, the company said in a release.

Fitspire, a brand under Starcap Wellness Pvt Ltd, plans to utilize the fresh funds to bolster its ecosystem, accelerate market expansion, build its brand presence, and develop new revenue streams. The Delhi-based start-up has witnessed remarkable sales growth—over 150% this year—driven by increasing consumer demand for protein products and a strategic omnichannel approach.

“Our goal is to make healthy eating convenient, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. This investment will catalyze our next phase of growth. We plan to strategically allocate these funds to drive expansion across new product lines, accelerate our quick commerce capabilities, strengthen our offline business initiatives, and explore international opportunities,” said Founder, and CEO Vipen Jain.

The company is also preparing to launch an innovative range of protein-based products—including shakes, cookies, chips, spreads, and bakery items—under its ‘House of Protein’ umbrella, further reinforcing its commitment to being a leading family health and nutrition brand.

The company has partnered with leading vending machine providers such as Vendiman and Grubox, which have established its presence in airports, corporate offices, and other public spaces. Collaborations with Supply Port, Buyceps, Coco Mart, and Bon Voyage have further enhanced the brand’s visibility nationwide.

Founded in 2020 by Vipin Jain, an IIM Lucknow alumnus, along with co-founders Nidhi Jain and Hinah Sawhney, Fitspire caters to a diverse range of segments, including sports nutrition, healthy snacking, and personal wellness.

Earlier this year, Fitspire successfully raised funds from investors such as the Jaipuria Family Office, LC Nueva Capital, Redcliffe Group, Fluid Ventures, Next 5 Ventures Oman, and international singer Sukhbir Singh. These investments have laid a strong foundation for the brand’s continued growth and innovation.