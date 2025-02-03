Shein returns to India: App relaunches in partnership with Reliance

The newly launched Shein app, developed and managed by Reliance Retail, is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store

Bengaluru: Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein has made a comeback in the Indian market through a dedicated mobile app launched by Reliance Retail, nearly five years after being banned in the country due to diplomatic tensions, as per media reports.

The newly launched Shein app, developed and managed by Reliance Retail, is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Shein is currently delivering to Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, with nationwide shipping expected soon, according to the app.

The Chinese-manufactured, Singapore-based fashion behemoth was compelled to exit the Indian market amid a Himalayan armed stand-off between the Indian army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had banned Shein, along with over 50 other apps, including TikTok, citing data security concerns.

Almost three years after the ban, Shein partnered with Reliance Retail in 2023. Under this licensing agreement, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, retains full ownership and control of the platform.

Shein was originally founded in Nanjing, China, in 2008 under the name ZZKKO by entrepreneur Chris Xu. By 2011, the company expanded its offerings to include women’s clothing, cosmetics and accessories and subsequently rebranded itself as SheInside.

By 2012, Shein had launched its current website and in 2015 another name change occurred, transitioning from SheInside to Shein. The company is presently headquartered in Singapore and is available in over 150 countries.