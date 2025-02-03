French furniture brand Gautier re-enters India; eyes 10 showrooms, €20-25 million revenue in 5 years

Valérie Soulard Brin, Export Director at Gautier, and Dr. Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity, shares insights into the French brand’s expected growth strategies in India

Bengaluru: The 65-year old French furniture brand Gautier made its re-entry into the Indian market with high expectations. Last week, it marked its comeback by partnering with Creaticity, the Pune-based home category speciality mall.

The brand has embarked on its India journey offline, launching a 3,000 sq. ft. showroom in Pune that showcases a curated selection of living, dining, and bedroom furniture with around 200 stock-keeping-units (SKUs), all focusing on sustainable and stylish designs.

Founded in 1960 by Patrice Gautier and his wife Annick, Gautier initially specialised in children’s beds before expanding into home furniture. By 1972, the company had begun its global journey, establishing partnerships in Iran and Belgium.

Today, the French retailer operates a global network of around 100 stores across more than 35 countries. It also runs three manufacturing facilities in France, producing approximately 15,000 furniture pieces daily.

Gautier first entered the Indian market in the late 1990s through a partnership with the K K Birla Group, even setting up a local manufacturing unit. However, the collaboration ended in 2003, leading to the brand’s exit.

For its renewed India expansion, Gautier plans to open 10 exclusive stores and aims to achieve a revenue target of €20-25 million within five years.

In an exclusive conversation with IndiaRetailing, Valérie Soulard Brin, Export Director at Gautier, and Dr. Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity, shares insights on the French brand’s anticipated growth strategies in India, its product offerings, and plans for both offline and online expansion.

What makes 2025 the right time for Gautier to re-enter the Indian market?

Valérie Soulard Brin: The country is evolving into a modern, aspirational space, with many young consumers seeking brands. Our products, designs, and creations align well with India’s new generation. Gautier has had a strong presence in India for years, and I believe this is the ideal time for us to be here.

Dr Mahesh M: Pune serves as an excellent test market for this. As the cultural capital of Maharashtra, it offers a blend of tradition and modernity. The city is a mix of old and new economies, with thriving manufacturing and service sectors, and relatively larger apartment sizes. Unlike Mumbai, which has high real estate costs and an overwhelming variety of choices that make experimentation difficult, Pune provides the right balance.

Additionally, for us at Creaticity, a company deeply rooted in the furniture and home décor space for the past 18 years, partnering with Gautier is a natural strategic fit. Gautier brings the essence of French fine living, which we wanted to introduce to Indians.

What are your expansion strategies for India?

V: Our goal is to establish a presence in 10 key cities within the next five years. Pune holds significant potential, and we may even expand further within the city itself. Beyond Pune, our focus will be on cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi.

In our initial entry into the market, we introduced large showrooms. However, we have now refined our approach to be more flexible and adaptable, offering different retail formats.

M: Our strategy includes exclusive showrooms like the one in Pune, spanning 3,000 to 5,000 sq. ft., where customers can explore our entire range. We are also introducing a gallery-style format of about 500 sq. ft., showcasing a couple of collections and to present specific concepts, such as a kid’s bedroom, a sofa range, or a storage solution. Lastly, we will incorporate shop-in-shop formats within larger retail spaces, ranging from 1,000 to 2,500 sq. ft.

Will you be launching an online marketplace for India?

V: We recognise the importance of online retail and are open to expanding in this space. In other countries, including France, we already have an online presence, but always in collaboration with local partners. Partnerships are essential to our approach, as they allow us to provide not just products but also end-to-end services, including delivery, assembly, and installation.

In the near future, Gautier will be available online via the Creaticity portal. Within the next year to 18 months, an exclusive direct-to-consumer portal will also be launched, with backend logistics currently being polished.

Which categories are you bringing to India?

V: The new showroom in Pune showcases all our categories, features around 200 SKUs on display, including pieces for living rooms, dining areas, offices, and storage solutions. The backend inventory is at least three times that amount to ensure smooth stock movement and availability.

All products are manufactured in France, not sourced from Asian production facilities. Given this, careful supply chain planning is essential to ensure timely customer deliveries, and we have structured our logistics accordingly.

What services are you offering to Indian consumers?

V: Even in our smaller gallery formats, customers will have access to our entire product range and a comprehensive design solution. Through our Gautier Home design system, customers can bring in floor plans, and our trained advisors will create personalized 3D layouts to help them visualise their space.

Beyond furniture, we offer a complete home interior solution, including wallpaper, paint color recommendations, lighting, and storage solutions. Home customisation is rapidly gaining traction in India, and major players are focusing on holistic interior solutions.

Who is Gautier’s target customer in India?

M: All Indian customers, regardless of price segments, are premium-aspiring. They are progressive balance seekers—seeking sustainability, value for money, and quality, not just flashy products.

We are targeting individuals that are looking for high-end furniture, including architects, interior designers, and high-net-worth individuals, who are design-sensitive, well-traveled, and responsible consumers focused on sustainability and longevity. Our core audience may range from 30 to 45 years old.

What is Gautier’s revenue expectation in India?

V: While it is hard to specify exact percentages due to the initial phase, the target for the next five years is to reach a turnover of about €20-25 million.

This goal is achievable with a three-pronged strategy: exclusive showrooms, shop-in-shops, and corner galleries. These formats will be backed by e-commerce and full home solutions. While this target may seem ambitious, it is not unfeasible with hard work and patience, particularly in a market like India.

Is Gautier planning to enter any other global markets soon?

V: Gautier has been exporting for over 50 years, initially starting in the Middle East, particularly Lebanon. Currently, we are focusing on Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and next, India is a key target for expansion. In the near future, we will be opening a new location in Mexico as well.

How do you see the Indian premium furniture market evolving in future?

M: India’s furniture market is still in its early stages, with the organised sector accounting for just 10-15%.

Recent research has identified key trends shaping the market, including sustainable living, growth of e-commerce, and a shift toward luxury living. India’s number of dollar millionaires is increasing faster than China’s, and more Indians are traveling abroad, becoming more aware of global lifestyle trends.

For growth, Creaticity’s target is a 30% annual increase, aiming for double the growth rate of the market. The goal is to achieve a sales per sq. ft. of Rs 1,000 in our 200,000 sq. ft. of retail space, which would represent an increase in productivity. With strong partnerships in place, the company is optimistic about hitting these targets.