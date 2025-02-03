Curefoods unveils ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ with Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador, investor

Under its new identity, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is set to scale its operations significantly, expanding into 10+ cities across India

New Delhi: Bollywood star and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan takes centre stage as both brand ambassador and investor for Curefoods’ newly repositioned flagship, Kitchens of EatFit, a release by the company said.

‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is now synonymous with a promise of Zero Chemicals, Zero Trans Fat, and ISO-certified kitchens, ensuring every meal meets the highest benchmarks in food safety and nutrition.

“‘Kitchens of EatFit’ represents our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and authenticity in every meal we serve. This transition is a promise to our customers to uphold the highest standards in food safety and nutrition. With Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador and investor, we are set to redefine the future of food, inspiring trust and innovation across the industry,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods.

Under its new identity, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is set to scale its operations significantly, expanding into 10+ cities across India. This robust network will ensure that every meal reflects the brand’s core values of quality, safety, and authenticity.

“As someone passionate about fitness and mindful eating, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is a natural extension of my values. This partnership is a shared vision to make clean, nutritious, and delicious food accessible to everyone. I’m proud to be part of this journey, as both an ambassador and an investor, and I’m confident that Kitchens of EatFit will set new benchmarks in the food industry,” said Roshan.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Nagori, Curefoods is a Bangalore-based house of F&B brands known for its portfolio which includes EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle among others. With over 400 cloud kitchens and offline stores serving more than 10 cuisines across 25 cities in India, Curefoods aims to establish itself as a leader in the food and beverage industry.