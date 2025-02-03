Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest NewsPeople

Curefoods unveils ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ with Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador, investor

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
139
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Under its new identity, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is set to scale its operations significantly, expanding into 10+ cities across India

New Delhi: Bollywood star and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan takes centre stage as both brand ambassador and investor for Curefoods’ newly repositioned flagship, Kitchens of EatFit, a release by the company said.

‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is now synonymous with a promise of Zero Chemicals, Zero Trans Fat, and ISO-certified kitchens, ensuring every meal meets the highest benchmarks in food safety and nutrition.

“‘Kitchens of EatFit’ represents our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and authenticity in every meal we serve. This transition is a promise to our customers to uphold the highest standards in food safety and nutrition. With Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador and investor, we are set to redefine the future of food, inspiring trust and innovation across the industry,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods.

Under its new identity, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is set to scale its operations significantly, expanding into 10+ cities across India. This robust network will ensure that every meal reflects the brand’s core values of quality, safety, and authenticity.

“As someone passionate about fitness and mindful eating, ‘Kitchens of EatFit’ is a natural extension of my values. This partnership is a shared vision to make clean, nutritious, and delicious food accessible to everyone. I’m proud to be part of this journey, as both an ambassador and an investor, and I’m confident that Kitchens of EatFit will set new benchmarks in the food industry,” said Roshan.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Nagori, Curefoods is a Bangalore-based house of F&B brands known for its portfolio which includes EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle among others. With over 400 cloud kitchens and offline stores serving more than 10 cuisines across 25 cities in India, Curefoods aims to establish itself as a leader in the food and beverage industry.

Latest News
Food & BeveragePTI -

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q3 profit up 4.5% to Rs 5 cr, revenue flat at Rs 328.89 cr

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 311.50 on BSE, down 3.86%New Delhi: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, a...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In