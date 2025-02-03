Register Now
Amazon inks pact with UP govt’s ARGA initiative to support women entrepreneurs

Source: aboutamazon.in
As part of this partnership, Amazon will support women-led enterprises by offering training in digital marketing, performance marketing, product listing optimisation, and advertising strategies

New Delhi: Amazon India on Sunday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ARGA, an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, to enable women entrepreneurs in the Gonda district to leverage e-commerce and build their businesses.

As part of this partnership, Amazon will support women-led enterprises associated with Brand ARGA through its Saheli programme by offering training in digital marketing, performance marketing, product listing optimisation, and advertising strategies.

The partnership was officially launched during a World Wetlands Day celebration held at the Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary in Gonda.

The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, among others.

Women entrepreneurs from the region will also gain access to data-driven insights and metrics to better understand customer expectations and market opportunities, a company statement said.

Additionally, the partnership will enable Brand ARGA to list its assortment of products on Amazon.in, like pickles, jams, flour, namkeen, gram flour, noodles, and other regional specialities.

Brand ARGA enables SMBs to market their products under the brand name ‘ARGA’ in the local/international markets.

“With Amazon’s support, these SHGs will now have the opportunity to sell their products online. While our products have always been of high quality, we have now addressed packaging challenges, and with organisations like Amazon onboard, marketing hurdles are also being overcome,” Adityanath said.

