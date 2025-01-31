2025 Marketing Forecast: 5 Trends to Watch

From hyper-personalisation to micro-influencers, 2025 is set to usher in a new era of marketing approaches

Bengaluru: Getting noticed by consumers amid the millions of distractions in today’s cluttered retail environment is a challenge, especially for emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Unless a brand has already reached a level of maturity and benefits from the privilege of word-of-mouth in a less competitive market, it must invest heavily in methods that work in the current era. The advantage of today’s digital era, however, is that people across the globe are congregating on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Marketing expenditure in India is set to reach Rs 1.12 lakh crore by 2025, up from Rs 93,166 crore in 2023, with a significant portion—around 55%—devoted to digital advertising, according to a report by Dentsu India.

Despite the burgeoning marketing budgets, standing out remains a daunting task, and selecting the right marketing strategy can be a tough row to hoe.

We spoke with industry experts and compiled a list of the five marketing trends that are likely to dominate in 2025…

Raw and real storytelling

People are easily persuaded by a heartwarming, inspirational narrative, especially when it portrays a scenario they can relate to or connect with. When it comes to retail, consumers prefer a brand’s story to evoke a sentiment that drives their decision to make a purchase.

“Consumers today care about more than just what a product does—they want to know the story behind it,” says Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing, Innisfree India, a South Korean cosmetics brand.

“They want to support brands that align with their values, whether it’s sustainability, inclusivity, or community impact. When brands openly share their story and values, they build trust and create real, meaningful relationships with their audience,” explains Banerjee.

The beauty brand is doubling down on sharing its journey, sharing how its products are crafted with natural ingredients from Jeju Island and infused with sustainability, beginning this effort with a brand film launched earlier this year.

Video content continues to reign

Whether offline or online, visual representation always wins—and even more impactful when paired with a compelling story or funny meme or zeitgeist message.

Ripal Chopda, CMO, The Sleep Company, a sleep and comfort tech company, says that video content continues to dominate in 2025, especially among younger audiences who crave engaging, snackable content. This approach ensures brands remain relevant and impactful in the ever-changing digital space.

Some of the most captivating video campaigns of 2024 include the the Bold Care campaign featuring Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins, presented as a teleshopping parody; Nykaa x Ganji Chudail collaboration, showcasing an unexpected contrast; and Fire-Boltt’s ‘Gale Toh Mil’, a sports-meets-music fusion starring M.S. Dhoni and MC Stan.

Tata-owned Indian fine jewellery retailer CaratLane launched a feature called Postcard last year, allowing consumers to record personalised video messages on rings, which recipients can view by scanning the ring. The brand plans to introduce similar concepts in 2025 as well.

“Emotional video storytelling will remain a key part of our strategy in 2025. We aim to establish ourselves as leaders in the engagement ring category, tapping into the growing market of young couples,” says Shaifali Gautam, CMO, of CaratLane.

AI-powered personalisation

Artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be excluded from any part of the business, and 2025 will see its capabilities taken to a whole new level. AI tools are already crafting hyper-personalised experiences for customers by analysing their behaviors and preferences.

“In 2025, personalisation will go way beyond just using someone’s first name in an email. With AI and data evolving so quickly, businesses will be able to craft experiences that feel uniquely yours, from product recommendations to how they communicate with you, even adapting to your preferences and mood,” says Banerjee of Innisfree.

For instance, GeoAI (geospatial AI) is a tool that uses real-time location data to make shopping feel more personal and immediate.

“Imagine getting a discount offer from your favorite coffee shop just as you walk by. That’s GeoAI at work,” says Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee, a Gurugram-based cafe chain. “It tracks where customers are and tailors messages, promotions, and content to be more relevant based on their location.”

Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants will also evolve to be more human-like, facilitating smooth, round-the-clock interactions with customers.

Experiential marketing events

Consumers are increasingly drawn to in-store experiential and interactive events such as DIY workshops, pop-up shops, styling sessions, sampling & testing, and influencer meet-and-greets,

Technological innovations also play a key role, including interactive digital displays, augmented reality (AR) experiences, virtual try-ons, and gamified interactions.

“Engaging customers through immersive exclusive events and experiential marketing will remain a priority,” says Sanya V Jain, founder of SVJ Bags, a leather bag brand. “These experiences allow brands to showcase their products in creative ways while fostering deeper connections with their audience, introducing them to touch-and-feel products firsthand.”

Some of the popular events that drew large crowds last year include Starbucks India’s Master Brewer Program, which allows coffee enthusiasts to learn the art of brewing, Wrangler x SOCIAL collaboration’s live musical event series across India, food carnival Zomaland by food delivery platform Zomato, and beauty and lifestyle festival Nykaaland by Nykaa.

“In 2025, events and experiences are key to building deeper connections with customers. Brands are focusing on creating immersive, engaging moments that go beyond traditional marketing,” says Agrawal of Barista Coffee. The brand is planning to host coffee crafting workshops, sip-and-paint sessions, pottery-making classes, and other live events this year.

Next-gen influencer collaborations

Influencer marketing in 2025 is evolving to focus more on transparency, and real-life experiences. Brands will shift from one-off sponsored posts to long-term partnerships with micro-influencers within specific niches, ensuring they integrate products naturally into their content.

Additionally, retailers will align with social causes, partnering with influencers who advocate for sustainability or ethical initiatives to build deeper consumer trust.

“This year influencer marketing will continue to dominate as consumers increasingly rely on authentic reviews and real opinions before making purchase decisions,” says Ashutosh Valani, Co-founder of Renee Cosmetics. “Collaborating with influencers who align with a brand’s values enhances credibility, while mismatched partnerships can harm reputations.”

Interactive engagement, such as live events, Q&A sessions, and user-generated content challenges, will also grow in importance. Data-driven decision-making will play a key role, with brands using advanced analytics to optimise influencer campaigns in real time.