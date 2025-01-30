Flipkart expands Flipkart Pay with credit card bill payment feature

With this new offering, Flipkart further strengthens its Recharges and Bill Payments platform

New Delhi: Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, has introduced a credit card bill payment feature on Flipkart Pay, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive digital payment platform. This move aims to enhance convenience for millions of users while driving growth in the Recharges and Bill Payments category via Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS)—all with zero convenience fees.

The introduction of credit card bill payments aligns with the increasing adoption of digital transactions in India. Currently, credit card bill payments rank as the fifth-largest category on BBPS by transaction count. Following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate in July 2024 to route credit card bill payments through Bharat Connect, the category now accounts for 62% of BBPS transactions by value.

With this new offering, Flipkart further strengthens its Recharges and Bill Payments platform, which already supports nine bill payment categories, including mobile recharge, electricity, broadband, landline, DTH, LPG, Fastag, and gas payments.

“At Flipkart, we are committed to building a seamless and holistic digital payment ecosystem. The addition of credit card bill payments to our Recharges and Bill Payments platform reinforces our goal of becoming the go-to destination for all payment needs. By leveraging BBPS, we aim to simplify financial transactions while supporting the rapid adoption of digital payments in India,” said Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoin at Flipkart.

Flipkart launched Bharat Connect in 2023 under Bharat Bill Payment Services (BBPS) as a registered Agent Institution, enabling seamless online bill payments for users. This expansion aligns with Flipkart’s mission to offer secure, reliable, and user-friendly financial solutions.

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities, encompassing Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money. With a registered user base exceeding 500 million, FliSuper has pioneered several industry-first services, including Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI integration.

With a seller nnetof over 1.4 million, Flipkart continues to empower Indian entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and small businesses while making online shopping and digital payments more accessible and affordable for millions across the country.