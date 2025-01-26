Lakshita’s rise: From ethnic wear to fusion fashion

Lakshita has combined innovation, customer care, and quality to grow in the competitive fusion wear market

New Delhi: Lakshita, known for its ethnic and fusion grew strong growth after the pandemic. The brand is gaining popularity by combining traditional Indian clothing with modern styles.

Lakshita was created to blend ethnic wear with contemporary fashion. It offers a range of garments made from fabrics like velvet, suede, rayon, and chanderi. Known for its embroidery, prints, and sequins, the brand focuses on creating stylish and comfortable clothes. Lakshita’s designs cater to a wide range of customers for everyday wear and festive occasions.

Growth Phase

After the pandemic, Lakshita quickly recovered, thanks to its strong presence both online and in stores. The brand plans to open 100 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) by the end of financial year (FY) 2024-25, focusing on expanding into regions like Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

By FY 2025-26, Lakshita aims to have 150 stores and double its revenue by FY 2027-28. These goals will be supported by investments in store renovations, technology, and hiring skilled professionals, helping the brand continue to offer a premium experience to its customers.

Customer Focus

To improve the in-store shopping experience, Lakshita has introduced digital screens in some locations. This allows customers to explore new collections and engage with the brand more interactively. The plan is to expand this feature to more stores, combining traditional retail with new technology.

Customer satisfaction is central to Lakshita’s growth. The brand offers services like lifetime alterations, ensuring customers get long-term value from their purchases. This focus on quality and service has helped build a loyal customer base.

Lakshita’s online sales have also grown, thanks to effective social media marketing and collaborations with influencers. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook help the brand connect with younger, online-savvy shoppers.

Standout Collection

One of Lakshita’s standout collections is Sitarey, which combines Bollywood glamour with traditional Indian styles. The collection features elegant A-line and straight silhouettes in rich jewel tones, made from velvet and chanderi. It includes embroidery, sequins, and digital prints, making it ideal for festive occasions such as Navratri, Durga Puja, and Karwa Chauth.

Looking to the future, Lakshita is expanding its product range with plans for a wedding line and Indianized Western wear. The wedding collection will include intricate designs for brides and wedding guests. The Indianized Western line will mix Western styles with Indian fabrics, offering a modern look with a traditional touch.

Looking Ahead

Lakshita’s growth strategy goes beyond physical stores. E-commerce remains a key focus, with the brand continuing to engage customers online through social media and digital marketing. This approach allows customers to shop both in-store and online, making the experience more convenient.

The brand is also considering international expansion, aiming to enter global markets by 2025. With its mix of ethnic and fusion wear, along with a focus on quality and customer experience, Lakshita has the potential to succeed internationally.

With its plans for more stores, new collections, and a focus on both digital and physical retail, Lakshita is set to continue its success in India and beyond.