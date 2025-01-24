Register Now
Patanjali Foods to set up oil palm mill in Mizoram

The mill will be set up at Liapha in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, and the company is hopeful the project will be completed in a year

Aizawl: Edible oil major Patanjali Foods Ltd. will set up an oil palm mill in Mizoram, an official said.

Two senior officials of the company met Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday in Aizawl regarding this, he said.

The mill will be set up at Liapha in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, and the company is hopeful the project will be completed in a year, he added.

The representatives of the company also told the CM that oil palm will be procured from farmers in Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts, the official said.

Lalduhoma discussed with them the difficulties faced by oil palm cultivators in the southern districts and his government’s plans to increase oil palm cultivation in the state, he said.

The company officials said they will take steps to increase oil palm cultivation in the southern districts of the state, he added.

