What’s Next for the Sleep Market: 5 Key Trends to Watch Out For

From personalised mattresses to innovations like AI-driven sleep trackers, the industry is poised to embrace a range of emerging trends

Bengaluru: The Indian sleep market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by a confluence of factors such as heightened awareness about sleep wellness, evolving lifestyles, cutting-edge technological innovations, and, akin to other sectors, a surge in disposable income.

In 2024, the revenue generated in the country’s sleep aids market is estimated to reach $289 million, according to Statista. The growth of this industry is anticipated to persist, with the market projected to expand at a steady annual rate of 9.55%, rising from $133 million in 2016 to an estimated $455 million by 2029.

Here are the five key trends that are expected to take centre stage in the Indian sleep market in 2025.

Hyper-personalisation

It is evident that consumers are increasingly seeking customised sleep solutions, ranging from mattresses that adjust to their body’s contours to pillows that cater to specific sleep postures. Brands are leveraging data analytics and consumer preferences to offer experiences that not only improve sleep quality but also cater to specific health conditions, such as back pain, insomnia, and stress.

Five-year-old omnichannel brand The Sleep Company launched its ‘SmartGRID’ mattress with hyper-elastic polymer for personalised support.

Meanwhile, luxury mattress brand Magniflex uses memory foam (Memoform) that contours to the body and ‘MagniProtect’ for antimicrobial protection, while also focusing on temperature-regulating cooling gel-infused layers to combat overheating discomfort.

“With every passing day, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer behavior within the sleep market. As consumers become more conscious of their sleep quality, there will be a growing demand for mattresses that not only offer comfort but also personalise the sleep experience,” says Priyanka Salot, Co-Founder of The Sleep Company.

Subscription-based models

As convenience becomes paramount, subscription-based models are gaining traction even in the sleep industry. These services allow customers to receive regularly scheduled deliveries of sleep-related products such as mattresses, bedding, and even sleep aids.

“In the coming years, subscription-based sleep services and rental options for high-quality sleep products may emerge, making premium sleep accessible to more consumers,” says Anand Nichani, MD of Magniflex India.

Such models foster brand loyalty and ensure that consumers always have access to fresh products without the need for repeated purchases.

Currently, sleep supplement brands in India, such as What’s Up Wellness, Setu, and HealthSetGo, are focusing more on this segment, offering sleep gummies with a subscription option. Moreover, Furlenco, the online furniture rental platform has launched ‘UNLMTD by Furlenco’ a furniture subscription service that allows customers to furnish their entire home with a single annual fee.

Tech-driven solutions

The integration of technology in sleep products is advancing at a rapid pace, with products such as smart beds, sleep monitoring systems, and AI-driven sleep apps. These solutions track sleep patterns, monitor body movements, regulate room temperature, and even provide real-time feedback to optimise rest.

“The integration of smart technology has transformed the mattress category into a premium segment,” says Dev Sarkar, Senior-VP and Head of Consumer Business (B2C) at Godrej Interio, home and office furniture division of Godrej & Boyce. “We are seeing smart mattresses equipped with sensors, sleep trackers, and adjustable firmness settings addressing modern consumers’ need for data-driven wellness solutions.”

Brands like Fitbit, Xiaomi, and Apple have integrated sleep-tracking features into their wearables, making it easier for users to manage their sleep habits.

Technologies like blue light-blocking glasses, sound machines, and even sleep robots are also making waves. These gadgets are designed to create a more conducive environment for sleep by reducing disturbances and promoting relaxation.

Sleep wellness ecosystem expansion

The concept of sleep wellness is evolving into a broader ecosystem that encompasses not just the products but also the environmental and psychological aspects of sleep.

In 2025, the market will see an explosion of integrated offerings such as aromatherapy diffusers, soundscapes, meditation apps, and therapeutic lighting that help create an optimal sleep environment. This trend reflects a holistic approach to sleep, where brands aim to support consumers in every aspect of their rest.

“There is an increase in natural, holistic solutions for problems related to sleep rather than pharmaceutical sleep aids. The incorporation of Ayurvedic principles and traditional sleep remedies with new sleep technologies is one of the major trends that would emerge in India’s sleep wellness market,” says Astha Jain, co-founder of Ayuvya, an ayurvedic health and wellness supplements brand.

Reflecting this view, Avnish Chhabria, Founder at Wellbeing Nutrition, stated that, “Consumers are seeking natural, non-addictive solutions to enhance sleep quality. Plant-based supplements are gaining popularity as they provide a sustainable, non-habit-forming approach to improved sleep.”

Focus on orthopedic

With the rising demand for orthopedic solutions fueled by prolonged hours in desk-bound corporate jobs and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-induced sleep disorders, sleep products are becoming more health-centric.

“The increasing sedentary lifestyle and excessive screen time have made proper spine posture more critical than ever,” says Salot of The Sleep Company. “With adults spending over 10 hours a day on screens, poor posture is contributing to tech neck, chronic pain, stiffness, and mental health issues.

The retailer recently introduced a smart recliner bed featuring zero gravity mode to reduce spinal pressure, alleviate neck and back pain, and enhance circulation with its anti-snore position. Its ErgoRelief Pillow, with a honeycomb structure, is designed to ease stress on the head, neck, and shoulders.

The projected revenue for the orthopedic devices market in India is estimated to reach Rs $0.68 billion this year. Consumers are largely seeking ergonomic mattresses and pillows that align with medical advice, particularly those addressing joint pain, back issues, and spinal health.

Collaborations with health professionals, including physiotherapists, chiropractors, and sleep therapists, are becoming common, with many brands partnering with medical experts to create scientifically-backed products.