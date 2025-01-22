How Mohanlal Sons evolved into a dominant force in the Indian menswear sector

Over the last 143 years, Mohanlal Sons has become synonymous with excellence in men’s fashion, having catered to royalty, dignitaries, and influential personalities

Mohanlal Sons is one of the few century-old fashion brands thriving even today. Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with excellence in men’s fashion, having catered to royalty, dignitaries, and influential personalities. Today, Mohanlal Sons continues to uphold this legacy with a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style with its 36 stores across 21 cities.

From Delhi to Gurugram to Bengaluru, the brand’s presence continues to grow, bringing its legacy to new generations of customers. Recently, the company launched a new fagship store in Gurugram at the Airia Mall, marking yet another signik cant milestone in the brand’s expansion.

The Gurugram store features a wide selection of men’s apparel, including kurta pajamas, Jawahar jackets, short kurtas, and Jodhpuri suits, catering to a range of traditional and festive needs. The store also boasts a collection for kids, alongside accessories such as pocket squares, ties, cufl inks, and Juttis.

The brand’s Mall of Asia store in Bengaluru is not just a retail destination, but an immersive experience that takes patrons on a journey through its rich heritage. Visitors to the store are invited to explore an array of bespoke tailoring options, ethnic wear, and celebration collections, offering a blend of time-honoured artistry and modern elegance.

Rich Legacy

Mohanlal Sons traces its roots back to 1881, when it was founded by Mr. and Mrs. Clark as a small design house for men. Over the years, the brand has evolved, earning its place in India’s sartorial history. In 1945, the business was taken over by Lala Mohanlal, who rebranded it as Mohanlal Sons, marking the beginning of a new chapter focused on excellence in men’s tailoring.

Initially, the brand offered bespoke tailoring and fabric back when ready made garments weren’t in the picture. But with the readymade garment revolution ushered by Madura Garments, it became north India’s largest seller of brands by the company such as Louis Phillipe and Arrow in North India. “But we realised that this was not a scalable model for us to open more stores and that the margins were in private labels. So, we started investing in our own brand name and our brand value,” shared Mayank Mohan, director, Mohanlal Sons in a media interview.

For much of the 20th century, Mohanlal Sons earned recognition for catering to the country’s elite, including Maharajas and Vice Roys during the pre-independence era. By the mid-20th century, the brand’s reputation extended to prime ministers, presidents, and influential personalities, solidifying its status as a symbol of sartorial sophistication.

Channel Play

As the fashion and retail landscape evolves, Mohanlal Sons continues to blend tradition with contemporary trends. While ofl ine retail continues to play a crucial role in the brand’s success, the company has also embraced the digital age by revamping its website and exploring online platforms like Myntra, Ajio, and Tata Cliq for brand visibility.

Yet, online is just a channel for visibility and discovery for the brand with 70% of customers discovering Mohanlal Sons online before visiting a physical store, as per Mohan. He expects that online will soon account for 5% of sales.

Vision for the Future

Since touch feel continues to dominate trends in this category the brand will continue to focus on offline retail and customer experience. To support its growth, Mohanlal Sons is exploring a new investor model that allows for faster expansion. While the company continues to operate all of its stores directly, it is now considering partnering with investors to open new locations, where the investors contribute to capital expenses and inventory, while Mohanlal Sons manages operations. This approach is expected to accelerate the brand’s expansion while maintaining its legacy of craftsmanship and customer service.

A Tradition That Endures

Mohanlal Sons stands as a testament to India’s rich heritage in fashion, seamlessly blending the old with the new. From its humble beginnings as a tailor for Maharajas to becoming a leader in men’s fashion, the brand has remained committed to delivering unparalleled quality, style, and craftsmanship. With an eye on the future, Mohanlal Sons is poised to continue its legacy for many more generations to come.