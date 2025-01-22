Register Now
Chicco opens biggest flagship Store at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

The company plans to expand its retail footprint to more major and mini-metros

New Delhi: Babycare brand Chicco has opened its largest flagship store in India at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, a release by the company said on Monday.

The flagship store was inaugurated by  Rajesh Vohra, chief executive officer (CEO), Artsana India (Chicco), and is located on the second floor of Ambience Mall.

The flagship store houses baby care products, including:

  • Baby apparel for newborns and children up to 6 years (a new addition to Chicco’s range in India).
  • Strollers, car safety seats, and highchairs tailored to diverse parenting needs.
  • Cots, cribs, feeding accessories, toys, cosmetics, and toiletriesare designed with the highest safety and comfort standards.

“This new flagship store is a significant step in bringing Chicco’s trusted baby care solutions closer to families in Gurgaon. The larger format allows us to showcase a wider range of products, catering to every stage of the parenting journey,” said  Rajesh Vohra, chief executive officer (CEO), of Artsana India (Chicco).

While Chicco has an online distribution network across the country, its retail stores are currently located in select metro cities. The company plans to expand its retail footprint to more major and mini metros, the release added.

Established over six decades ago, Chicco offers products in nursing, baby toiletries, toys, travel (strollers, car safety seats, highchairs), and fashion categories. Products are developed through the Chicco Baby Research Centre, which collaborates with doctors, midwives, paediatricians, and parents to understand and address the needs of babies.

