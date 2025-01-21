Retail Hiring 2025: Tech, creativity, seasonal strategies take center stage

In 2025, retail brands are doubling down on tech-driven roles according to experts

New Delhi: As retail gears up for 2025, hiring strategies across the sector are evolving rapidly to keep pace with shifting consumer behaviours, technological advancements, and the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, different brand representatives told IndiaRetailing.

From digital innovation to seasonal workforce management, retail leaders are prioritizing key areas to ensure sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Key Hiring Trends Shaping the Retail Landscape

India’s D2C market, projected to reach 100 million consumers by 2025, is driving demand for professionals in roles like brand management, product development, digital marketing, and supply chain operations. “The focus on mid-level talent is particularly noteworthy as companies look to scale operations and thrive in an increasingly competitive market,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and business Head at TeamLease, a Bengaluru-based recruiting company.

Seasonal and flexible workforce hiring is also on the rise, with a 30% projected growth, driven by peak sales events. “These strategies, coupled with the emphasis on tech-driven and creative roles, highlight the industry’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction,” he added.

Focus on Digital Operations and Tech-Driven Roles

In 2025, retail brands are doubling down on tech-driven roles. “Hiring for software development, data science, and digital platforms will make up 60% of all new positions, with creative roles supporting digital initiatives comprising the remaining 40%,” said Raghunandan Saraf, chief executive officer (CEO), Saraf Furniture.

This reflects the industry’s increasing reliance on artificial intelligence, data analytics, and e-commerce to enhance customer experiences.

“We’re prioritizing positions that combine technical proficiency with creativity, such as digital experience designers and content technologists,” said Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore, who echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of hybrid roles. “Similarly, Faraz Alam, Founder of Tole Lifestyle, highlights the need for innovation in hiring, stating, “AI, machine learning, and augmented reality specialists are key to fostering engaging digital environments.”

Adding to this, Culture Circle, India’s one of the leading authenticated luxury marketplaces, is focusing on expanding customer service and operations teams. “With consistently positive Culture Circle reviews highlighting our customer experience, we’re doubling down on this advantage,” shares Devansh Jain Nawal, chief executive officer (CEO). “As demand for authenticated premium sneakers like Jordans, Nike, and Yeezy grows, our commitment to customer satisfaction remains paramount.”

Expanding Budgets for Digital Marketing and Customer Experience

Investment in digital capabilities continues to dominate hiring budgets. Saraf Furniture plans to allocate 20% of its 2025 hiring budget to digital marketing, 15% to supply chain upgrades, and 10% to customer experience improvements. Meanwhile, Rosemoore is dedicating 50% of its budget to emerging digital capabilities, with a specific focus on cloud infrastructure and analytics.

Culture Circle is also allocating 50% of its 2025 hiring budget toward customer experience and operations. “We’re investing significantly in building a team that ensures every Culture Circle authentic product meets our standards,” explains Ackshay Jain, chief operating officer (COO). “This reflects our commitment to maintaining the largest authenticated luxury inventory in Asia while delivering exceptional service at every touchpoint.”

Seasonal Workforce Strategies for Peak Sales

Retailers are also refining their seasonal workforce strategies to handle peak sales periods. Saraf Furniture has adopted a hybrid model, leveraging temporary and gig workers, with plans to increase staffing by 30-35% during high-demand seasons. Kansal highlights the use of analytics and resource optimization at Rosemoore, which enables a 40% increase in resources during festive and promotional events.

Tole Lifestyle emphasizes partnerships with staffing agencies and flexible gig platforms while offering short-term incentives to retain high-performing seasonal employees. Alam adds, “Early training programs and workforce management systems ensure operational efficiency during peak periods.”

The growth of D2C brands is reshaping hiring strategies across the sector. Saraf Furniture has introduced roles such as digital channel managers and social commerce specialists to strengthen its omnichannel presence. Kansal mentions similar developments at Rosemoore, with new roles like social media strategy developers and e-commerce transformation leaders taking centre stage.

For Culture Circle, the D2C evolution is driving omnichannel excellence. “We’re expanding both our tech and retail teams to ensure seamless integration between our app, website, and physical stores,” says Devansh. “This approach strengthens our position as the go-to destination for Culture Circle authentic products across all channels.” Additionally, the company is prioritizing hybrid roles, such as authentication specialists who can also create engaging content about its premium collections.