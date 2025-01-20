KisanKonnect raises $4.5 million

The company also saw investment from Bollywood actor and ace fitness icon Shilpa Shetty

New Delhi: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand in fresh-commerce, KisanKonnect on Monday said it has raised $4.5 million (about Rs 38.94 crore) in its Series A funding round led by Mistry Ventures.

The round also saw significant participation from Times Group’s Brand Capital, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai and prominent family offices, reinforcing investor confidence in KisanKonnect’s innovative approach to fresh produce supply chains, KisanKonnect said in a statement.

The company also saw investment from Bollywood actor and ace fitness icon Shilpa Shetty.

With this new investment, KisanKonnect aims to further strengthen its tech infrastructure, scale operations and expand its presence in key urban markets.