Fambo raises Rs 21 cr from investors for growth of foodtech biz

By PTI
Source: www.fambo.in
The funding round was led by EV2 Ventures, with participation from Rajesh Sawhney and several Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs)

New Delhi: Foodtech startup Fambo has raised Rs 21 crore from investors to expand its business.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has closed a Rs 21 crore Pre-Series funding round, led by EV2 Ventures, with participation from Rajesh Sawhney and several Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs).

Founded in March 2022, Fambo connects farmers directly with restaurants, hotels, and cloud kitchens through its AI-enabled platform, ensuring fresh produce, minimising waste, and maintaining quality.

The company operates a micro-processing centre, offering semi-processed food items to help food service businesses reduce costs, ensure consistency, and streamline operations.

“Fambo plans to use the funds to scale its operations across India, establish an export vertical, invest in technology, and grow its network of partner farms,” the statement said.

The company serves over 500 restaurants and cloud kitchens.

Fambo generated a revenue of Rs 18 crore in the calendar year 2024.

Akshay Tripathi, Co-Founder & CEO of Fambo, said, “We approached the foodservice industry from the lens of the supply chain, eliminating waste at every step and transforming inefficiencies into value for customers and farmers.”

