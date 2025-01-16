Amazon India launches Dibbon Se Badhkar initiative at Maha Kumbh Mela

As part of the initiative, Amazon will upcycle its signature cardboard packaging boxes into portable beds, aiming to provide comfortable sleep for attendees

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Amazon India has launched Dibbon Se Badhkar initiative at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, where the company will upcycle its signature cardboard packaging boxes into portable beds, aiming to provide comfortable sleep for attendees.

These beds will be available at no cost to attendees.

A significant portion of these beds will be allocated to the lost and found centre, while some will be available to the general public. Additionally, some of these beds will be provided to the Kumbh Police Karmacharis and the Kumbh hospital.

“We strive to bring convenience, comfort and care to our customers every day through our iconic Amazon boxes, recognised by millions as a symbol of reliable service. By reimagining these boxes as beds, we saw an opportunity to address a real need for the event’s attendees,” said Pragya Sharma, Director of Marketing at Amazon India, in a press release.

Amazon has collaborated with Ogilvy as its creative partner which has worked with a team of specialised fabricators to develop these beds. To ensure safety, these beds have been tested for wear and tear in the local environment, by a team of experts.

“Nights at Maha Kumbh can get extremely cold, and at Ogilvy, working closely with our specialised activation team we decided to tackle this challenge with a unique innovation. Amazon’s familiar cardboard packaging boxes have been upcycled, compressed in layers and have been re-engineered to create sturdy, yet comfortable beds.” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India.

After the event, Amazon will dispose of the unusable beds while the usable beds will be donated to NGOs in the city.