How H&M & Havaianas are riding the social commerce wave

New Delhi: Social commerce is revolutionizing the retail landscape, and brands like H&M and Havaianas are showcasing how adaptability and strategic focus can ensure success in this evolving space. At NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show, Fernando Rosa, President of Havaianas Brazil, and Linda Li, Head of Customer Activation and Marketing for H&M Americas, shared insights into their respective companies’ approaches to harnessing the power of social platforms.

Havaianas, the iconic Brazilian flip-flop brand, is preparing for TikTok Shop’s expected entry into Brazil, where the platform already has over 111.3 million users despite government restrictions. “Our plan is, when TikTok shows up, we’ll be ready to start,” said Rosa. “We want to be ready to go on day one.” With 1 million users engaged with Havaianas on TikTok, the brand is leveraging global influencer collaborations and high-profile partnerships, such as a sell-out collection with Dolce & Gabbana, to maintain its momentum.

H&M, a global fashion giant, has embraced social commerce as a core component of its marketing strategy, focusing on influencer-driven campaigns to engage audiences and convert sales. “What makes social commerce so special is that you’re able to hit brand building, awareness, consideration, and conversion all at once,” said Li. “It’s turned the traditional marketing funnel on its head.”

While livestream shopping has yet to gain significant traction in the U.S., H&M is experimenting with the format to prepare for its potential rise. “We haven’t necessarily seen the engagement or conversion numbers yet,” Li admitted. “But as influencers refine the craft of live streaming, we believe it will gain ground.”

Globally, social commerce is already thriving, particularly in markets like China, where nearly one-third of online sales are conducted via platforms like Douyin. While the U.S. currently lags at just 6.6% of sales, the category is growing rapidly. “Social buyers are a real force to contend with,” said Sky Canaves, Principal Analyst of Retail and E-commerce at eMarketer. “They’re already here. We crossed the 100-million mark in the U.S. at the end of 2024, and the numbers are only increasing.”

Both Rosa and Li emphasized the need for brands to remain agile in the face of rapid change. “The name of the game in retail is change and uncertainty,” said Li. “You have to remain flexible and deliberate about how each channel fits into your overall strategy.”

With social commerce continuing to reshape the retail landscape, brands like H&M and Havaianas are proving that a mix of readiness, innovation, and adaptability is essential to staying ahead of the curve.