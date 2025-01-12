NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show kicks off in NYC

The opening day includes sessions led by industry leaders, showcasing insights on retail trends, technological advancements, and consumer behaviour

New York: The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) 2025 Retail’s Big Show will start today at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in New York City. The event runs from January 12 to 14 and is expected to bring together more than 39,500 attendees, including 19,000 retail professionals and representatives from 5,000 brands across over 100 countries.

The opening day includes sessions led by industry leaders, showcasing insights on retail trends, technological advancements, and consumer behaviour. The exhibition floor features over 1,000 exhibitors displaying innovations such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable solutions.

Key attractions include the NRF Innovators Showcase, which highlights emerging technologies, and the Startup Hub, where startups are presenting disruptive retail ideas. The Women in Retail Oasis is also hosting networking sessions and live podcast recordings with industry leaders.

The event will continue with sessions on retail media networks, supply chain developments, and food service innovations over the next two days.

Retail’s Big Show: A Global Showcase of Innovation and Insight

The opening day sets the stage for an action-packed schedule, featuring 175+ sessions, 1,000+ exhibitors, and tens of thousands of attendees from more than 100 countries. This year’s theme, “Be an Agent of Change,” underscores the need for retailers to embrace transformation, adopt groundbreaking technologies, and shape the industry’s future.

A Focus on Future Trends and Collaboration

Key sessions will dive into topics like: