Funskool India appoints K A Shabir as CEO

Shabir, who was Vice President – International Division and Manufacturing, has been with Funskool for over 33 years and led many departments

New Delhi: Toy maker Funskool India Ltd on Wednesday said it has appointed K A Shabir as Chief Executive Officer effective 1 January 2025.

Shabir, who was Vice President – International Division and Manufacturing, has been with Funskool for over 33 years and led many departments such as international business, manufacturing, factory operations and new product development while also driving organisational growth, the company said in a statement.

“Under his leadership, Funskool is poised to drive innovation in product development, explore new markets, win more marquee customers from across the globe, use the best of technologies to improve toy manufacturing, further the sustainability initiatives and redefine toy industry standards,” it added.

