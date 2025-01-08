Titan’s IRTH Bags eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY2027 with expansion plans

The company plans to open 100 stores across the country by FY2027

Chennai: Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd. inaugurated its first exclusive brand store, IRTH, under its expansion plans in Chennai and aims to achieve a revenue target of Rs 1,000 crore by FY2027 from its IRTH and Fastrack bags business divisions, a top official said on Wednesday.

The company also plans to open 100 stores across the country by FY2027.

The exclusive IRTH store, part of the House of Titan, was inaugurated at Phoenix Market City, Velachery, marking a significant step in IRTH’s strategic expansion into South India.

IRTH bags are designed for women, created with a deeper understanding of their needs, offering premium quality at an affordable price.

The product portfolio includes handbags, totes, shoulder bags, handhelds, slings, cross-body bags, and wallets, among others.

Commenting on the occasion, Titan Company Ltd. CEO of the Fragrance and Accessories division, Manish Gupta, said, “We are excited to strengthen our presence in South India with the launch of our second exclusive brand store in Chennai. Chennai is a vibrant city with a growing appetite for premium fashion accessories.”

The brand is poised for significant growth in the coming years and aims to open around 100 stores across India by FY2027.

With the new store, IRTH continues to elevate the handbag shopping experience in India.

“We believe that IRTH, with its unique blend of style and functionality, will resonate with the city’s fashion-conscious consumers. Given the favourable market conditions and the enthusiastic response to our products, we anticipate surpassing a combined revenue of Rs1,000 crore by FY2027 from both IRTH and Fastrack bags,” Gupta added.

The company opened its first exclusive brand store for IRTH bags in Mumbai.