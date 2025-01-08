Thermocool Appliances eyes Rs 190 cr revenue in FY25, plans IPO, international expansion

The brand is considering an IPO in the next 2–3 years

New Delhi: Ghaziabad-based consumer electronics brand Thermocool Appliances Ltd plans to achieve a revenue target of Rs 150–190 crore for the financial year (FY) 2025, a company executive told IndiaRetailing.

This marks a 25% increase from the Rs 150 crore revenue the company clocked in FY24.

“Looking ahead to FY25, we are wholeheartedly focused on innovation, product expansions, and market diversification,” said Rajeev Kumar Gupta, managing director (MD), of Thermocool Appliances. “We are well-poised to continue growing with the evolving needs of our customers and exploring new categories to build on the momentum of this transformative year.”

Thermocool holds an average market share of 8–10% in India, with 90% of its sales generated through offline channels. The company has seen maximum revenue contributions from tier 2 cities, which account for 50% of its total revenue, followed by tier 3 cities at 40%. tier 1 cities contribute 5%, with the remaining 5% coming from other regions.

Founded in 1992 with just eight employees, Thermocool has grown into a significant player with over 5,000 employees and 20 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space. The brand is expanding its domestic presence in key states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Internationally, the company has plans to enter markets in Nepal, Bhutan, and South Africa.

“These markets offer significant opportunities for growth, and our entry will further cement our global presence,” said Gupta.

The company plans to establish ultramodern facilities for manufacturing washing machines and LED televisions. It already operates plants for coolers and other appliances, including a new cooler with advanced specifications and a coil stove.

In terms of raising capital for growth, Thermocool is considering an IPO in the next 2–3 years. Gupta stated, “If we choose to raise capital in the future, an IPO would be consistent with our long-term objectives, providing the resources required to accelerate growth and expansion.”

The brand has invested in marketing, with actress Shweta Tiwari serving as the brand ambassador. “She has enhanced the market presence of our products and services, improved brand awareness, and boosted confidence in product quality,” Gupta noted. The company’s marketing efforts focus on advertising, network expansion, and social media engagement, which have collectively delivered a good return on investment by increasing sales and credibility.