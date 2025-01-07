Starbucks celebrates 100-store milestone in Mumbai

Mumbai has been home to many milestones for Starbucks, including its first India store at Horniman Circle, first Starbucks Reserve store in India, and the first metro store at WEH Andheri

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has celebrated reaching the 100-store milestone in Mumbai, the city where its journey began 12 years ago, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Mumbai has been home to many milestones for Starbucks, from the inaugural store at Horniman Circle and the first Starbucks Reserve store in India, to the first metro store at WEH Andheri and the experiential store in Dhanraj Mahal, Colaba, offering sixteen coffee varieties.

“Marking our 100th store in Mumbai is more than just a milestone; it is a celebration of the enduring bond we share with this incredible city,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks. “This city has allowed us to grow and innovate and as we look to the future, we are excited to continue bringing unique coffee experiences to this great city while honouring the stories that Mumbai has helped us create.”

Adding to the celebration, Indian actors and husband-wife duo Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, founders of Imagine Foods, have partnered with Starbucks to introduce native snack options like vada pav, pav bhaji, and kheema, in Starbucks stores.

“Through our collaboration with Starbucks, we have had the opportunity to infuse innovation into iconic street flavours. We are delighted to bring these unique offerings to life, celebrating the city’s essence in every bite and sip,” said the founders.

Moreover, the coffeehouse chain joined hands with Mumbai-based fashion designer Anamika Khanna, to create an exclusive merchandise collection. The collection will be available by the end of the month in select stores across 16 locations such as Bandra, Colaba, Worli and Juhu.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Today, it currently operates more than 473 stores in India across 76 cities.