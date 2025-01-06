Reliance Consumer Products forays into rehydration category

Packed with electrolytes, glucose, and lemon juice, the newly lauched drink RasKik Gluco Energy is available at a price of Rs 10 per SKU

Bengaluru: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL) has ventured into the rehydration category with the launch of RasKik Gluco Energy, an energy boosting beverage, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Packed with electrolytes, glucose, and lemon juice, the drink is available at a price of Rs 10 per single-serve stock keeping unit (SKU).

With the introduction of RasKik as a master brand for juices and functional beverage offerings, RCPL is positioning itself as a ‘total beverage and consumer products company’.

“As a company, we are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and are reinventing Indian consumer heritage through our brands and RasKik Gluco Energy brings back the same goodness of traditional re-hydration that our mothers have been providing since our childhood,” said Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer, RCPL.

The drink currently offers mango, apple, mixed fruit, coconut water and nimbu pani variants and will expand the portfolio inspired by Indian regional fruit variety and taste preferences. It will also be made available soon in a home consumption pack of 750 ml.

RCPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) and offers products spanning food, beverages, personal hygiene, home care, personal grooming, and beauty.