Beer brand Kati Patang enters UK, acquires 23% stake in ChadKP Holdings

The partnership with Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn aims to combine the best of British brewing traditions with the flavours of India

New Delhi: Beer brand Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited has announced its expansion into the UK market with the acquisition of a 23% stake in ChadKP Holdings Limited, the parent company of Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn, Oxford, the company said in a release on Monday.

The investment, made through its UK subsidiary, is accompanied by a three-year licensing agreement to brew Kati Patang’s iconic gluten-free Saffron Lager at the renowned Chadlington Brewery in the Cotswolds, the release added.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn Chadlington. This partnership highlights our commitment to quality, innovation, and community-driven growth. By combining our expertise, we aim to establish a strong presence in the UK and Europe, offering a blend of Indian artistry and British brewing heritage,” said Shantanu Upadhyay, Executive Director, Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited.

“This is an exciting partnership between two iconic beer brands. We look forward to activating Kati Patang across pubs, restaurants, and supermarkets while simultaneously scaling Chadlington Brewery’s own-label offerings. Together, we’re planning to launch vibrant taprooms in key cities across the UK, offering beer enthusiasts something truly special,” said Jason Chipchase, CEO of the joint venture and shareholder in Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn.

The partnership will also see the enhancement of Chadlington Brewery’s production capabilities to support the growth of its flagship brands. Plans are already in motion to introduce distinctive taprooms in major UK cities, offering unique experiences and beers born out of this collaboration, the release added.

Kati Patang offers brews infused with Indian ingredients such as saffron, turmeric, ginger, and peppercorn.