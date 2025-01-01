Textile & Apparel Trade 360° Report 2024 by Groyyo

The report serves as a comprehensive guide for stakeholders across the industry, from manufacturers to policymakers, charting a course toward innovation and collaboration

Textile & Apparel Trade 360° Report 2024 by manufacturing automation platform Groyyo elaborates on pivotal trends shaping the global textile and apparel (T&A) industry and examines India’s growing significance in this sector.

It provides insights into the global T&A trade, including its size and projected trajectory over the next decade and discusses product-wise shares of T&A exports and imports.

The report serves as a comprehensive guide for stakeholders across the industry, from manufacturers to policymakers, charting a course toward innovation and collaboration in a rapidly evolving market. It concludes with consulting services, addressing areas like cost optimisation, automation, and environmental governance, providing actionable insights for stakeholders in the T&A sector.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

China leads in yarn and fabric exports, while Bangladesh and Vietnam maintain strong positions in apparel exports.

India’s share in global T&A exports stands at 4%, with a mixed performance in recent years. While yarn and fabric exports grew by 2% and 1% respectively (2019–2023), fiber exports declined by 4%.

Imports of textile yarn surged by 11% during the surveyed period, driven by increasing demand for synthetic fibers and fabrics. However, fiber imports decreased by 5.6%, indicating growing domestic production capabilities.

