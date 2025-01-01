Register Now
Magicpin top management delivers food on bikes in top cities on New Year’s Eve

PTI
By PTI
PTI
PTI

The deliveries were done in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

New Delhi: Hyperlocal e-commerce firm Magicpin’s top management, led by CEO Anshoo Sharma, went out on bikes to deliver food to customers on New Year’s Eve, according to a company’s post on a social media platform.

The deliveries were done in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“It’s the busiest night of the year, and our Leadership will hustle on the ground with our delivery partners. While some operate from the warmth of cosy offices and war rooms; we will End and Start our Year meeting our customers. Looking forward to the hustle and rush this New Year’s Eve and distributing smiles all the way from 2024 to 2025,” Magicpin said on X.

The photo posted by the company featured Sharma, Enterprise business CXO Naman Mawandia, Enterprise & Food Delivery business Director Suyash Jaiswal, Sales and Dining out, AVP, Vinod Jain, Enterprise Business Director Indrajit Nair and Finance AVP Tarun Kumar.

The company recently forayed into quick commerce for food delivery with the launch of its magicNow brand that will work for over 2,000 food brands and 1,000 merchants to start with.

magicNOW is leveraging the service of Magicpin’s logistic aggregator vertical — Velocity.

Under Velocity, Magicpin acts as an aggregator of its third-party logistics partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, Zypp etc for the supply backend, consolidating all 3PL services under one umbrella for brands and its sellers.

