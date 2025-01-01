How DLF Malls are leading India’s retail and lifestyle evolution

Today, DLF is India’s largest publicly listed real estate company, with properties spanning residential, commercial, and retail spaces across 15 states and 24 cities.

New Delhi: DLF Malls undoubtedly has led the retail transformation in India, redefining how people interact with shopping spaces through their curated luxury malls and premium retail destinations. Established in 1946 by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh, DLF began with developing 22 urban colonies in Delhi. In 1985, the company expanded into Gurugram, creating world-class living and working spaces for India’s global professionals.

Today, DLF is India’s largest publicly listed real estate company, with properties spanning residential, commercial, and retail spaces across 15 states and 24 cities. With over 4.76 million sq. ft. of retail space, 900+ brands, and more than 62 million annual customers, DLF Malls continues to set the benchmark for innovation and consumer-centric retail experiences.

The Presence

Retail space: 4.76 million sq. ft.

4.76 million sq. ft. LEED-certified: 3.45 million sq. ft.

3.45 million sq. ft. Upcoming projects: 4.45 million sq. ft.

4.45 million sq. ft. Brands: 900+ international & Indian

900+ international & Indian Annual customers: 62 million+

Some of the shopping malls developed by DLF in North India region are:

DLF Mall of India

DLF Mall of India is one of the largest malls in the country, boasting 2 million sq. ft. of retail space (GLA). Divided into 5 distinct zones across 7 floors, the mall offers an array of fashion, dining, and entertainment experiences. It is home to 400 brands, which include more than 120 fashion brands and 75+ food and beverage options, including 51 cafes and casual dining restaurants. Strategically located in Sector-18, Noida, DLF Mall of India has excellent connectivity with the key affluent catchment areas: East, South, and Lutyens Delhi, as well as Noida and Greater Noida. With its sheer size, innovative zoning strategy, and impressive location, DLF Mall of India has redefined how retail is perceived in India.

Location: Noida

Noida Type: Retail/mixed-use mall

Retail/mixed-use mall Launch: 2016

2016 Total built-up area: 27,00,000 sq. ft.

27,00,000 sq. ft. GLA: 20,00,000 sq. ft.

20,00,000 sq. ft. Floors: 7

7 Food court: 74,000 sq. ft.

74,000 sq. ft. Parking area: 10,10,500 sq. ft.

10,10,500 sq. ft. Zoning strategy: Market Place (lower ground floor): Home furnishing essentials International Boulevard (ground and first floors): Global fashion and beauty brands The High Street (second floor): Curated high-end fashion for weddings, special occasions, and ethnic wear Family World (third floor): Family-friendly zone with kid-centric offerings and a variety of world cuisine Leisure Land (fourth floor): A thrilling entertainment zone for both kids and adults



DLF Promenade

The fashion-forward mall of Delhi-NCR caters to thousands of shoppers with a mix of leading international, and Indian fashion, entertainment, and dining options. DLF Promenade has been a trendsetter in the mall industry. As a brand, DLF Promenade is fashion-forward and aspirational for consumers within Delhi and neighbouring cities.

The mall is the favourited destination and port of call for many international brands such as Under Armour, Superdry Sport, Dyson, Adidas Originals, and Melissa. It has also maintained its fashion-forward positioning by introducing a plethora of renowned luxury brands, such as Chanel Beauty, Armani Exchange, Fred Perry, Karl Lagerfeld, Jo Malone, and S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil, alongside popular western and home-grown brands such as Zara, M&S, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Bath & Body Works, Steve Madden, Foodhall, Fabindia, and many more.

Location: Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Vasant Kunj, Delhi Type: Retail/mixed-use

Retail/mixed-use Launch: 2011

2011 Total built-up area: 8,24,210 sq. ft.

8,24,210 sq. ft. GLA: 4,61,731 sq. ft.

4,61,731 sq. ft. Floors: 6

6 Food court: 43,120 sq. ft.

DLF Avenue Saket

A quintessential fashion shopping experience that values quality over quantity, DLF Avenue showcases a confluence of both bridge-to-luxury and easy-on-the-pocket Indian and international fashion. Be it Western fashion, athleisure, contemporary ethnic fusion, beauty and cosmetics, electronics and communication, footwear, home decor, sports, or toys and gifts, DLF Avenue offers a multi-brand retail experience for everyone.

Stretching over 5,19,596 sq. ft., the mall is home to a diverse catalogue of brands like Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, American Eagle, Guess, Under Armour, Swatch, Fossil, Nautica, Mango, Jack & Jones, Only, S&N by Shantanu Nikhil, Perona, Vero Moda, and plenty more. Avenue has an exclusive dedicated and curated F&B zone (Commons) with 3 floors of restaurant space including 30 all-day dining options and 4 new-age bars.

Location: Saket, Delhi

Saket, Delhi Type: Retail/mixed-use

Retail/mixed-use Total built-up area: 9,10,260 sq. ft.

9,10,260 sq. ft. GLA: 5,19,026 sq. ft.

5,19,026 sq. ft. Floors: 3

3 Parking: 4,10,000 sq. ft.

DLF CyberHub

A one-of-a-kind concept in India, DLF CyberHub offers a premium socializing hub with food and entertainment. What sets CyberHub apart is its exceptional ambience, making it an ideal venue for art and cultural shows, media launches, lifestyle shoots, and TV programs. Strategically positioned along National Highway 8, which connects Gurugram to Delhi, DLF CyberHub attracts attention as a vibrant centre, surrounded by affluent, young professionals seeking fresh and exciting experiences.

DLF CyberHub boasts a wide array of shopping options, including high-end boutiques, lifestyle stores, and international brands. Some of the popular retail outlets include Decathlon, Uniqlo, Zara, H&M, Lifestyle, Westside, Sephora, and Croma. It also has well-rounded dining options including Cyber Hub Social, Farzi Café, Kylin Premier, Mamagoto, and Pret A Manger.

Location: Gurugram

Gurugram Type: Retail/mixed-use

Retail/mixed-use GLA: 4,54,699 sq. ft.

4,54,699 sq. ft. Floors: 2

2 No. of entry points: 5

5 No. of exit points: 5

The Chanakya

India’s most uniquely curated luxury destination providing luxury enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining, and entertainment.

Home to world-renowned luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel, Brunello Cucinelli, Tiffany & Co., YSL, Rolex, Ralph Lauren, and more, The Chanakya also proudly showcases top Indian brands such as Outhouse, Perona, and Ranna Gill. Adding to its allure is Noir, an upscale salon. Dining enthusiasts can indulge at Café C or MKT, an award-winning culinary destination offering a curated selection of 17 cuisines. For entertainment, the PVR ECX offers a world-class cinematic experience with advanced screening technology and gourmet dining options.

Location: Chanakyapuri, Delhi

Chanakyapuri, Delhi Type: Lifestyle premium

Lifestyle premium Launch: 2017

2017 Total built-up area: 2,66,814 sq. ft.

2,66,814 sq. ft. GLA: 1,88,925 sq. ft.

1,88,925 sq. ft. Floors: 8

8 Parking: 87,565 sq. ft.

DLF Emporio

With a sprawling space of over 320,000 square feet, DLF Emporio offers an unparalleled blend of high-end retail, exquisite dining, and a uniquely curated ambience. It houses an impressive lineup of international luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, and Cartier, alongside India’s finest designers like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, creating a seamless fusion of global and local luxury.

Beyond its exclusive boutiques, DLF Emporio hosts a variety of fine dining experiences, making it a destination not only for shopping but also for refined culinary indulgence. With its opulent decor and exceptional service, DLF Emporio is more than a mall—it is an epitome of sophistication, catering to discerning customers seeking the very best in luxury.

Location: Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Vasant Kunj, Delhi Type: Lifestyle premium

Lifestyle premium Launch: 2008

2008 Total built-up area: 6,38,118 sq. ft.

6,38,118 sq. ft. GLA: 3,05,692 sq. ft.

3,05,692 sq. ft. Parking: 3,18,614 sq. ft.

3,18,614 sq. ft. No. of entry points: 4

4 No. of exit points: 5

DLF City Centre

DLF City Centre Chandigarh stands as a landmark retail destination, strategically located to serve the region’s discerning consumers. This premier shopping hub presents a meticulously curated selection of leading national and international brands, spanning fashion, lifestyle, electronics, and more, in a refined, contemporary environment.

The mall is thoughtfully designed to offer a holistic experience, combining premium retail offerings with exceptional dining options, ensuring visitors enjoy a unique blend of leisure, style, and convenience. Known for its modern architecture and vibrant ambience, DLF City Centre Chandigarh has established itself as an essential part of the city’s retail landscape, redefining shopping standards and meeting the dynamic needs of the urban community.