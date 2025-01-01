Curefoods acquires sweet brand Krispy Kreme’s south & west India operations

The acquisition includes nearly 50 existing Krispy Kreme points of access, previously managed by Landmark Group, and paves the way for rapid expansion.

New Delhi: F&B brand Curefoods has announced the acquisition of Krispy Kreme’s South and West India operations from Landmark Group, a release by the company said.

The release added that this move positions Curefoods to diversify its portfolio further and strengthen its foothold in India’s fast-growing foodservice market.

The acquisition includes nearly 50 existing Krispy Kreme points of access, previously managed by Landmark Group, and paves the way for rapid expansion under Curefoods’ leadership. As part of the agreement, Curefoods has secured a multi-year franchise deal with Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation to develop over 350 additional points of access across India within the next five years. Additionally, Landmark Hospitality Services Limited will take a stake in Curefoods, marking a significant partnership.

“We are thrilled to bring Krispy Kreme into Curefoods. The brand’s global legacy and strong consumer appeal align perfectly with our vision of offering diverse, high-quality food experiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to expanding into categories beyond our cloud kitchen ecosystem and investing in well-loved brands to enhance our presence in India’s food market,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder, of Curefoods.

The transaction was advised by Metta Capital, further emphasizing the significance of this deal in India’s evolving food-tech and retail sectors. Curefoods, founded in 2020 by Ankit Nagori, is an F&B house of brands in India. With over 500 cloud kitchens and offline stores in 40 cities, Curefoods caters to diverse cuisines through brands like EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and more.

Krispy Kreme is a globally renowned sweet treat brand, famous for its iconic Original Glazed doughnuts. Operating across 40 countries, Krispy Kreme offers over 15,500 fresh points of access and is celebrated for its unique doughnut experiences and community-focused values.

Landmark Group, established in 1973, is a leading omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. With over 2,200 outlets and 22 homegrown brands, Landmark is a pioneer in fashion, home, grocery, and electronics retail.