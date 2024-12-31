Register Now
Zepto central ops VP Jitendra Bagga quits

PTI
By PTI
126
0
PTI
PTI

Bagga, who joined the Mumbai-headquartered firm in April, was in-charge of the mother hubs and line haul segment in Zepto

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Zepto’s vice-president of central operations Jitendra Bagga has quit the firm, according to people in the know.

Bagga, who joined the Mumbai-headquartered firm in April, was in-charge of the mother hubs and line haul segment in Zepto. A query sent to the company did not elicit any response.

This comes shortly after news of Zepto’s HR head Martin Dinesh Gomez resigning from the company that is headed for an IPO.

Recently, Zepto raised $350 million in November, including investments from Indian HNIs, family offices, and leading financial institutions.

