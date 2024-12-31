Popees Baby Care opens 83rd store in Kerala

Looking ahead, the company plans to add 42 stores in South India during FY26 which would take the total count of the stores to 118 stores

Bengaluru: Baby care products retailer Popees Baby Care has launched its 83rd store in the country, located in Kollam, Kerala. It is the second exclusive brand outlet of Popees in Kollam district.

“We are delighted to strengthen our retail footprint in southern India by opening 83rd store in Kollam,” said Shaju Thomas, Chairman and MD, Popees Group, in a press release. “We believe in the potential of the southern market, and with this store opening we are further establishing ourselves in this dynamic region.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to add 42 stores during fiscal year (FY) 2026 which would take the total count of the stores to 118 stores. The expansion would be in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and also one store each in all metro and other large cities in the country.

Popees is also gearing up for a launch in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah by opening two showrooms in Sahara Centre Sharjah and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Popees was established by Shaju Thomas in 2003, offering a range of products that include diapers for children, soap, wet wipes, fabric wash, footwear, toys, baby oil, cream, and powder, besides maternity products for mothers.

The company currently has three plants employing more than 2,000 people with a capacity to produce 5 lakh garments every month.