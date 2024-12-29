How Elitty Beauty is shaping the future of colour cosmetics in India

Founded in 2022, brand achieved a revenue of Rs 6.5 crore, in the FY 2023-24

Cosmetic brand Elitty Beauty was founded in 2022 by Vailina Tulsani with a strong focus on vibrant beauty products. Its highest-selling products include a range of coloured eyeliners, which have quickly gained popularity among beauty enthusiasts.

Initially bootstrapped, the brand fueled its growth with investment from Real Time Angel Fund. In the financial year (FY) 2023-24, the brand achieved sales of Rs 6.5 crore, signaling strong market demand and consumer trust.

Elitty Beauty’s unique selling propositions include offering the most extended range of colour cosmetics in the market. The company has set a revenue target of Rs 11 crore for FY 2024-25, with plans to expand its footprint and product offerings.

“We offer high quality premium products with an extensive selection when it comes to colour variants,” said Tulsani.

Elitty Beauty’s growth strategy is supported by advanced quality control mechanisms to ensure consistency, data-driven analytics to optimise customer experience, engaging content to drive brand visibility, a strong community of loyal customers and influencers, and streamlined fulfillment processes to ensure efficient product delivery.