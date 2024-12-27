Limelight Diamonds aims to open 7 retail stores; inaugurates first outlet in Chennai

The Mumbai-headquartered lab-grown diamond jewellery brand has planned to open seven more stores by year-end to cater to the increasing demand for lab-grown diamonds

New Delhi: Limelight Diamonds, a noted diamond brand under its expansion plan has inaugurated its first store in the city and the 23rd outlet in the country, the company said on Friday.

The Mumbai-headquartered lab-grown diamond jewellery brand has planned to open seven more stores by year-end to cater to the increasing demand thee lab-grown diamonds.

“Having received such fantastic customer response for our brand, it brings me great joy and pride to open up our latest store in Chennai. The city is a cultural hub that effortlessly blends ancient tradition with modern influences, perfectly complementing Limelight’s vision of combining tradition with modern luxury as we establish our presence here,” said Limelight Diamonds Founder and MD, Pooja Sheth Madhavan.

“Like all other cities, we hope to garner just as much appreciation for the premium quality, make and designs of our jewellery from our customers here as well,” Madhavan added.

Commenting about the Lab Grown Diamonds industry, she said the sector is experiencing a 15-20 per cent year-on-year growth owing to a rising acceptance of the product among customers.

“Awareness of the LGDs has significantly increased and almost every customer is aware that lab diamonds are also as they are also made of carbon and identical to mined diamonds,” she said.

Given that Lab lab-grown diamonds are more affordable as they save up on the heavy mining costs that are incurred in natural diamonds, consumers are considering upgrading their jewellery experience with lab-grown diamonds, she added.