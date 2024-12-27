Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageSpotlight

Jubilant Foods signs MoU with Coca-Cola for purchase of beverages & food products

PTI
By PTI
150
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

JFL will also conduct marketing activities for sparkling beverage products and certain other products of Coca-Cola

New Delhi: Jubilant Food Ltd (JFL) on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Coca-Cola company to buy sparkling drinks and other products from the beverages major.

Besides, JFL will also conduct marketing activities for “sparkling beverage products and certain other products” of Coca-Cola, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is a major shift after its parent entity Jubilant Bhartia Group earlier this month announced the acquisition of 40 per cent stake in the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India.

Leading quick service restaurant (QSR) chain JFL, which operates fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza, had partnered with PepsiCo in 2018 and since then it has been serving them at its QSR chains.

However, this changed after the parent group acquired a stake in the bottling operations of rival Coca-Cola, in a deal estimated to be about Rs 10,000 crore.

“JFL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India, containing the principal terms and conditions for the purchase of a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and certain other products from The Coca-Cola Company authorised bottlers, and for conducting marketing activities,” the QSR chain operator said in a regulatory filing.

Besides Domino’s Pizza, JFL also has a portfolio of QSR brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for global brands — Popeyes and Dunkin’.

It also has two own brands, Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAF brand COFFY in Turkey.

Jubilant’s network comprises 3,130 stores across six markets — India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

RBI permits UPI transactions via prepaid payment instruments using third-party apps

A PPI issuer, in its capacity as a payment system provider, should not oonboardcustomers of any bank or any...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In