Fresh commerce platform Handpickd aims to launch 30 new micro markets in 2025

The micro markets will be located within Gurgaon and Delhi NCR

Bengaluru: Handpickd, India’s first direct-to-consumer (D2C) match-making platform for fresh commerce, is targeting to launch over 30 new micro markets over the next year within Gurgaon and Delhi NCR.

Anant Goel, the entrepreneur who introduced overnight and contactless grocery delivery in India with Milkbasket, has launched Handpickd with Nitin Gupta and Sahil Madan. They introduced the app on the Apple and Google play store in April 2024.

Since then, Handpickd has completed over 100,000 orders, delivering more than 400,000 kilograms of fresh produce in just two micro-markets in Gurgaon. The brand is currently operating at a Rs 10 crore annual revenue run rate.

“Selling fruits and vegetables is not a business of trading, it’s an art of match-making,” said Goel. “This is what a customer does when they walk into an offline store and handpick their fresh produce. To become a successful online fresh destination, match-making is what we have to facilitate at scale. That’s what handpickd is all about!”

Unlike the existing apps selling fruits and vegetables, there are no set quantities or pack sizes that users need to order on Handpickd. Instead, they can use the app interface to select exactly how many vegetables or fruits they need.

Consumers can also specify the level of ripeness required and the sizes of the produce. All this can be done by selecting a particular grade or by adding notes, with the Handpickd algorithm ensuring that the delivered product matches the customer’s preferences.

Handpickd has also created a zero inventory model to systematically remove wastage from its direct from farmers supply chain. Further, by ensuring that sorting rejections are re-introduced just-in-time to the traditional fresh supply chains, Handpickd has eliminated the need to liquidate or dump fresh produce at the end of its delivery cycle.