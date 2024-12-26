Dining chain Pasta Street forays into North India

The new outlet of Pasta Street is located on Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi

Bengaluru: City-based dining chain Pasta Street has entered the National Capital Region with the opening of a new outlet on Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi.

The Italian restaurant serves a variety of dishes, including pizza, ravioli, gnocchi, mocktails, cocktails, and dolci. With the open-kitchen concept, guests can watch culinary art in motion as chefs prepare each dish.

“Delhi is an excellent market for the Hospitality sector, and we want to capture a good size of this pie,” said Manish Kumar, Executive Director of Pasta Street, in a press release. “Just as we did in Bengaluru, we aim to expand further in Delhi-NCR by adding 5 new outlets, with addtional plans to establish our presence in Gurugram and Noida by the end of 2025, bringing a true slice of Italy to the region.”

Founded in 2011 by Italian entrepreneur Massimiliano Gini, Pasta Street was created from a passion for bringing authentic Italian cuisine to India. The brand began its journey in Bengaluru and has quickly expanded across the city, with 8 outlets in Bengaluru.

Currently, Pasta Streetplans to open new avenues in Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.