Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Dining chain Pasta Street forays into North India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
55
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new outlet of Pasta Street is located on Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi

Bengaluru: City-based dining chain Pasta Street has entered the National Capital Region with the opening of a new outlet on Club Road, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi.

The Italian restaurant serves a variety of dishes, including pizza, ravioli, gnocchi, mocktails, cocktails, and dolci. With the open-kitchen concept, guests can watch culinary art in motion as chefs prepare each dish.

“Delhi is an excellent market for the Hospitality sector, and we want to capture a good size of this pie,” said Manish Kumar, Executive Director of Pasta Street, in a press release. “Just as we did in Bengaluru, we aim to expand further in Delhi-NCR by adding 5 new outlets, with addtional plans to establish our presence in Gurugram and Noida by the end of 2025, bringing a true slice of Italy to the region.”

Founded in 2011 by Italian entrepreneur Massimiliano Gini, Pasta Street was created from a passion for bringing authentic Italian cuisine to India. The brand began its journey in Bengaluru and has quickly expanded across the city, with 8 outlets in Bengaluru. 

Currently, Pasta Streetplans to open new avenues in Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Fresh commerce platform Handpickd aims to launch 30 new micro markets in 2025

The micro markets will be located within Gurgaon and Delhi NCRBengaluru: Handpickd, India’s first direct-to-consumer (D2C) match-making platform for...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In