Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSpotlight

Parle Biscuits FY24 profit jumps twofold to Rs 1,607 cr

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
36
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Incorporated in September 1974, Parle Biscuits is a leading manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery. It owns popular brands such as Parle G.

New Delhi: Parle Biscuits has reported a twofold jump in profit at Rs 1,606.95 crore for FY24 while revenue from operations was up 2% to Rs 14,349.4 crore.

Total revenue was up 5.31% at Rs 15,085.76 crore in FY24 helped by other income, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Parle Biscuits, a subsidiary of Parle Products, had reported a standalone profit of Rs 743.66 crore in FY23 and revenue from the sale of products was at Rs 14,068.80 crore.

Incorporated in September 1974, Parle Biscuits is a leading manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery. It owns popular brands such as Parle G.

Parle Biscuits’ advertising promotional expenses in FY24 were up 3.23% to Rs 442.81 crore. This was at Rs 428.93 crore a year ago.

The total tax expense of Parle Biscuits was Rs 499.4 crore in FY24. Total expenses were at Rs 12,979.41 crore, down 2.54% year-on-year.

Sharing the scenario and outlook, Parle Biscuits said FY24 was fulfilling and promising for the company.

“The company continues to aggressively pursue new opportunities in the field of biscuits and confectionery,” it said.

Parle Products owns a 100% stake in Parle Biscuits.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reliance Retail joins hands with Department of Consumer Affairs

Celebrated annually on December 24, National Consumer Day underscores the significance of consumer rights in India’s economic landscape.New Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In