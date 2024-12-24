Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsSpeciality Retail

Archies partners with Al Hasnae gifts for GCC expansion

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
35
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Archies products are now available through leading omnichannel retail platforms. This partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts

New Delhi: Archies has announced its entry into the GCC market through a strategic partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Archies’ global journey, launching operations in the UAE and planning further expansions into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, thereby establishing a strong presence across the Middle East.

“We are delighted to join hands with Al Hasnae Gifts for our GCC expansion. This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to spread joy and strengthen emotional connections through thoughtful gifting,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies.

“The GCC region is a dynamic market with immense potential, and we are excited to bring Archies’ signature gifting range to a new audience. We are pleased that the NRI community can now rediscover the nostalgia of Archies and exchange heartfelt gifts, especially during festivals, which hold such deep significance for them. We anticipate generating AED 7–8 million in revenue during the first year of this collaboration.”

Archies products are now available through leading omnichannel retail platforms. This partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts, a renowned name in the GCC gifting industry, has facilitated Archies’ seamless integration into key retail networks, including Carrefour (MAF Retail), ADCOOP outlets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and Union Co-op locations across Dubai.

Archies plans to expand further into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, offering an extensive array of high-quality gifting solutions. This partnership ensures a robust supply chain, enhanced market reach, and a seamless shopping experience for customers, both in-store and online. Together, Archies and Al Hasnae Gifts aim to redefine the gifting landscape in the GCC, enabling customers to celebrate life’s special moments like never before.

Archies Limited has been a pioneer in the gifting and social expression industry for over 45 years, offering greeting cards, photo albums, jewellery, gift hampers, perfumes, stuffed toys, and more. Archies has grown with the evolving modern culture, urbanization, and improving standards of living. Its brand appeal resonates across all age groups and demographics. Archies currently operates 325 exclusive outlets across 15 states and 66 cities in India, with a strong network of distributors, retailers, and franchisees focused on prime retail spaces.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reliance Retail joins hands with Department of Consumer Affairs

Celebrated annually on December 24, National Consumer Day underscores the significance of consumer rights in India’s economic landscape.New Delhi:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In