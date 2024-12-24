Archies partners with Al Hasnae gifts for GCC expansion

Archies products are now available through leading omnichannel retail platforms. This partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts

New Delhi: Archies has announced its entry into the GCC market through a strategic partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Archies’ global journey, launching operations in the UAE and planning further expansions into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, thereby establishing a strong presence across the Middle East.

“We are delighted to join hands with Al Hasnae Gifts for our GCC expansion. This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to spread joy and strengthen emotional connections through thoughtful gifting,” said Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director of Archies.

“The GCC region is a dynamic market with immense potential, and we are excited to bring Archies’ signature gifting range to a new audience. We are pleased that the NRI community can now rediscover the nostalgia of Archies and exchange heartfelt gifts, especially during festivals, which hold such deep significance for them. We anticipate generating AED 7–8 million in revenue during the first year of this collaboration.”

Archies products are now available through leading omnichannel retail platforms. This partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts, a renowned name in the GCC gifting industry, has facilitated Archies’ seamless integration into key retail networks, including Carrefour (MAF Retail), ADCOOP outlets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and Union Co-op locations across Dubai.

Archies plans to expand further into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, offering an extensive array of high-quality gifting solutions. This partnership ensures a robust supply chain, enhanced market reach, and a seamless shopping experience for customers, both in-store and online. Together, Archies and Al Hasnae Gifts aim to redefine the gifting landscape in the GCC, enabling customers to celebrate life’s special moments like never before.

Archies Limited has been a pioneer in the gifting and social expression industry for over 45 years, offering greeting cards, photo albums, jewellery, gift hampers, perfumes, stuffed toys, and more. Archies has grown with the evolving modern culture, urbanization, and improving standards of living. Its brand appeal resonates across all age groups and demographics. Archies currently operates 325 exclusive outlets across 15 states and 66 cities in India, with a strong network of distributors, retailers, and franchisees focused on prime retail spaces.