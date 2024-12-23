Register Now
Hisense India partners with Reliance resQ 

Operating in over 160 countries, Hisense offers a diverse portfolio of multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions.

New Delhi: Consumer electronics and home appliances brand Hisense has announced a strategic partnership with Reliance resQ, the service arm of Reliance Retail for after-sales service standards across India, a release by the company said on Monday.

This collaboration leverages Reliance resQ’s technological expertise and extensive reach across 19,000+ pin codes.

The partnership aims to redefine after-sales service in India by offering faster installations and prompt repairs, operational excellence, and seamless nationwide coverage.

“Our customers are at the core of everything we do. Partnering with RelianceRestt allows us to merge innovation with operational excellence, setting a new benchmark for after-sales service in India. Together, we are building a service ecosystem that prioritizes speed, transparency, and customer satisfaction, reinforcing trust in the Hisense brand,” said Pankaj Rana, CEO, of Hisense India.

Looking ahead, Hisense plans to launch the Hisense Care Hub in partnership with Reliance Rest in 2025. This premium service platform will offer personalized support and further enhance after-sales experiences, aligning with Hisense’s vision of blending innovation with customer-centric solutions.

