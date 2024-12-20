Liqueur brand Quaffine enters Mumbai

Quaffine is planning to establish a footprint in over 200 bars and more than 100 retail outlets in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Quaffine, India’s first cold brew coffee liqueur, has launched in Mumbai, following its establishment in Goa, according to a company press release.

The retailer is planning to establish a footprint in over 200 bars in Mumbai, spanning five-star venues to mid-tier bars and local joints and over 100 retail outlets within the first few months of launch.

“We are very excited to bring Quaffine to Mumbai,” said Isaac Vivek Mani, Founder and CEO of Indie Brews and Spirits Pvt. Ltd. (parent company of Quaffine).

“A city that already loves its coffee and cocktails, we hope to be in every home bar that supports Indian craft brands. Our ambition is to be the number one brand in the coffee liqueur category and launching in Mumbai is a big step towards it,” he added.

The brand was founded in Goa in 2022. Currently, it has a presence across more than 600 points of sale, including a mix of over 500 retail stores and over 100 restaurants and bars in Goa.

Following its Mumbai launch, Quaffine is gearing up to soon debut in Puducherry and is eyeing to expand into other major cities across India, like Pune, Gurugram, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The name ‘Quaffine’ is an amalgamation of ‘aqua’ and ‘caffeine’. It is crafted with 100% Arabica beans sourced from Chikmagalur’s coffee estates in Karnataka, through an 18-step process encompassing sourcing, roasting, brewing, and maturation.