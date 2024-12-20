How Unity Group is embellishing North India’s mallscape

Here are some of the top shopping malls developed by Unity Group in Delhi NCR

For nearly three decades, Unity Group has been a pillar of excellence in real estate, transforming the landscape of Delhi with a commitment to transparency, vision, and commitment.

Since inception in 1996, the company has developed and delivered over 10 million sq. ft. of premier commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use spaces, earning the trust of the customers, investors, and community. The brand’s portfolio boasts more than 100 successful projects that have become integral to Delhi’s urban environment.

Going forward, Unity Group continues to set ambitious goals with approximately 15 million square feet of ongoing developments. These include a landmark residential project in the heart of Delhi, an iconic mixed-use commercial space in Dwarka, a state-of-the-art healthcare facility in Pitampura, and multi-level car parks with integrated retail spaces in Janakpuri and Rohini.

Some of the shopping malls developed by Unity Group in the Delhi NCR region are:

Unity One Rohini

Location: Rohini, Delhi

Type: Retail mix

Launch: 2016

Total Built up area: 4,00,000 sq. ft.

GLA: 1,25,000 sq. ft.

Unity One Rohini is a boutique retail destination developed in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). As one of India’s k rst malls with direct connectivity to a metro station at the concourse level, it offers unmatched convenience for visitors. It is also the first building in India to feature a solar carport on its rooftop. With a curated blend of cinema, retail, dining, and entertainment, Unity One Rohini caters to a vibrant community.

Located in the well-planned residential area of North Delhi’s Rohini, it serves over 50,000 families residing within a 2-kilometer radius.

Unity One CBD Shahdara

Location: Shahdara

Type: Retail commercial

Launch: 2008

Total built up area: 4,25,000 sq. ft.

GLA: 2,75,000 sq. ft.

Floors: 5

No. of entry points: 3

No. of exit points: 3

Unity One Mall in Shahdara houses Delhi’s biggest single store – Metro Cash & Carry, spread over a massive 1.25 lakh sq. ft. of area. With a l oor plate of 1 lakh sq. ft. of area, the mall boasts of plush designer interiors, aesthetically designed exterior façade and best-in-class specifications.

A host of retail, F&B and wellness brands are present in addition to 4 banquet halls. The parking is free for all visitors.

Vegas

Location: Dwarka, Delhi

Type: Mix development centre

Launch: 2019

Total built up area: 7,50,000 sq. ft.

GLA: 6,75,000 sq. ft.

Total common area: 4,67,000 sq. ft

Floors: 7

Food court: 33,000 sq. ft.

FEC: 25,000 sq. ft.

Vegas is an iconic mixed-use commercial development situated in Dwarka, Delhi’s largest and most rapidly growing sub-city. Spanning over 28,000 sq. m., this project encompasses 2 million sq. ft. of premium space and is designed by the renowned Bentel Associates International from Johannesburg, South Africa.

As a complete lifestyle hub, it features a vibrant high street, an array of top international retail brands, Delhi’s first Superplex, luxury and business hotels, and serviced suites with personalised care. Vegas also includes lavish corporate ofk ces strategically close to key business hubs, a family entertainment center for laughter and enjoyment, a themed multi-cuisine food court, and one of the largest hypermarkets in the area, providing unparalleled convenience. Its 1.3-acre piazza serves as a dynamic space for events like movie launches, concerts, and marketing activities.

With three road-facing sides and a metro-adjacent pedestrian plaza, Vegas ensures seamless access to hotels, offices, malls, and suites. The extensive parking and service requirements are met with four levels of basement space.

Unity Mall Janakpuri

Location: Janakpuri, Delhi

Type: Retail

Launch: 2015

Total built up area: 4,50,000 sq. ft.

GLA: 1,50,000 sq. ft.

Floors: 12

Unity One, Janakpuri is a boulevard style mall which has been developed in collaboration with DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation). Rated as one of the most popular destination in West Delhi, the mall offers the right mix of retail, food, electronics and entertainment to its patrons.

The mall is a a popular destination for residents and officegoers alike, conveniently situated adjacent to the Janakpuri District Center and Janakpuri West Metro Station.

Aggarwal Fun City Mall

Location: Faridabad, Haryana

Type: Mixed development centre

Launch: 2012

Total built up area: 1,00,000 sq. ft.

Land size: 2590 sq. m.

Unity Aggarwal Fun City Mall is a thoughtfully designed development, ideally located in Sector 20B, Faridabad. Strategically positioned at Ajronda Chowk near the Ajronda Red Light, on Mathura Road (Plot No. 2) and close to Ginger Hotel in the New Industrial area, this four-sided open mall benefits from excellent accessibility. Fun City’s central location on the main Mathura Road enhances its appeal, attracting a steady l ow of visitors.

Within the mall, a 90-key Ginger Hotel provides convenient accommodations, while well-known brands such as Reliance Digital, Sargam Electronics, NIIT, and popular F&B outlets, along with other retail shops, make Fun City a comprehensive shopping and leisure destination.