Register Now
Google News
spot_img
FMCGLatest News

GCPL ranked among top 3 FMCG companies globally on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

PTI
By PTI
19
0
FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has reported a rise of 59.24 percent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 at Rs 617.19 crore
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a ranking system for corporate sustainability, ranking companies based on stringent economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria.

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has been ranked among the Top three FMCG companies globally on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2024.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a ranking system for corporate sustainability, ranking companies based on stringent economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria.

It was selected after an assessment conducted by S&P Global, in which over 13,000 companies were evaluated globally. According to a GCPL statement, GCPL placed at the forefront with the highest score among Indian FMCG companies and the second highest globally in the category.

Commenting on this, MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati said, “We are immensely proud to be recognised on the global stage for our sustainability efforts. Sustainability is core to GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets.”

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Promoter of Doms Industries sells 4.6% stake for Rs 798 cr

Shares of DOMS Industries fell 4.07% to close at Rs 2,930.95 apiece on the NSE.New Delhi: Italian multinational FILA...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In