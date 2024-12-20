GCPL ranked among top 3 FMCG companies globally on Dow Jones Sustainability Index

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a ranking system for corporate sustainability, ranking companies based on stringent economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria.

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has been ranked among the Top three FMCG companies globally on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2024.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a ranking system for corporate sustainability, ranking companies based on stringent economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria.

It was selected after an assessment conducted by S&P Global, in which over 13,000 companies were evaluated globally. According to a GCPL statement, GCPL placed at the forefront with the highest score among Indian FMCG companies and the second highest globally in the category.

Commenting on this, MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati said, “We are immensely proud to be recognised on the global stage for our sustainability efforts. Sustainability is core to GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets.”