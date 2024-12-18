Snitch rolls out two-day delivery across India

Register Now
The brand is launching its two-day delivery service across more than 1,100 cities and over 7,000 pin codes

Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) menswear brand Snitch has introduced two-day delivery for its customers, reaching more than 1,100 cities and over 7,000 pin codes across India, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

To enable the service, the brand strategically enhanced its supply chain and logistics network through partnerships with solution providers.  

The retailer already serves customers across more than 17,000 pin codes. Currently, 60% of orders reach customers within two days. The brand anticipates that this enhancement will drive growth, including a 55-point increase in net promoter score (NPS) and a 15% month-on-month improvement.

“This move aligns with our goal of delivering convenience and satisfaction, empowering our customers to enjoy a seamless shopping experience,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder of Snitch. “Our focus has always been on offering a wide range of trendy styles to a growing customer base, ensuring they have access to high-quality fashion at the fastest speeds.”

Started in 2020, Snitch’s product portfolio includes men’s clothing, shoes, bags, perfumes, and sunglasses. The company plans to open around 20-30 offline stores by this fiscal and aims to be the Zara of India, the founder said to IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.

