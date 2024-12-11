Culture Circle secures $2 mn in seed funding to expand globally

With the new funding, Culture Circle aims to expand its inventory, strengthen its proprietary technology, and further scale its user community

New Delhi: Streetwear and sneaker platform Culture Circle has raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures, with participation from angel investors, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

Founded by Devansh Jain Nawal (IIM Ahmedabad, ex-Goldman Sachs) and Akshay Jain (Ex-Google), Culture Circle aims to cater to Gen Z luxury fashion enthusiasts. With over 1 million monthly users and a trusted network of 4,000+ KYC-verified sellers, the platform’s mobile app is now among the top 50 shopping apps on the App Store, alongside global giants like Nike, the release added.

With the new funding, Culture Circle aims to expand its inventory, strengthen its proprietary technology, and further scale its user community. The platform also plans to introduce more product categories, reinforcing its status as India’s go-to platform for luxury fashion and sneakers.

“We built Culture Circle with the mission to make luxury streetwear and sneakers accessible, authentic, and affordable for India,” said Devansh Jain Nawal, chief executive officer (CEO), of Culture Circle. “This funding allows us to enhance our technology, streamline our platform, and provide an unmatched experience to our community of sneakerheads and luxury fashion enthusiasts.”

Culture Circle offers a verified collection of luxury sneakers, streetwear, and accessories, showcasing top brands like Nike, Yeezy, Supreme, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and emerging names. Recently, the platform expanded into new categories, including designer sunglasses, handbags, and apparel from brands like Jacquemus, Loewe, and Gentle Monster.