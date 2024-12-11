Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance and FundingLatest News

Culture Circle secures $2 mn in seed funding to expand globally

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
67
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

With the new funding, Culture Circle aims to expand its inventory, strengthen its proprietary technology, and further scale its user community

New Delhi: Streetwear and sneaker platform Culture Circle has raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures, with participation from angel investors, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

Founded by Devansh Jain Nawal (IIM Ahmedabad, ex-Goldman Sachs) and Akshay Jain (Ex-Google), Culture Circle aims to cater to Gen Z luxury fashion enthusiasts. With over 1 million monthly users and a trusted network of 4,000+ KYC-verified sellers, the platform’s mobile app is now among the top 50 shopping apps on the App Store, alongside global giants like Nike, the release added.

With the new funding, Culture Circle aims to expand its inventory, strengthen its proprietary technology, and further scale its user community. The platform also plans to introduce more product categories, reinforcing its status as India’s go-to platform for luxury fashion and sneakers.

“We built Culture Circle with the mission to make luxury streetwear and sneakers accessible, authentic, and affordable for India,” said Devansh Jain Nawal, chief executive officer (CEO), of Culture Circle. “This funding allows us to enhance our technology, streamline our platform, and provide an unmatched experience to our community of sneakerheads and luxury fashion enthusiasts.”

Culture Circle offers a verified collection of luxury sneakers, streetwear, and accessories, showcasing top brands like Nike, Yeezy, Supreme, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and emerging names. Recently, the platform expanded into new categories, including designer sunglasses, handbags, and apparel from brands like Jacquemus, Loewe, and Gentle Monster.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

E-commerce, tech startups redefining policies to stay flexible

This analysis is based on Teamlease Services recent 'Employment Outlook Report H2 FY25'New Delhi: E-commerce and tech startups are...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In