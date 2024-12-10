Brands embrace AR to drive personalization, CX

As Augmented Reality (AR) becomes more accessible and brands adopt it strategically, its role in delivering personalization and enhancing customer experience will continue to grow, solidifying its relevance in the retail landscape

New Delhi: Leading brands are increasingly leveraging Augmented Reality (AR) to offer personalized shopping experiences, reduce product returns, and boost customer satisfaction, e-commerce and tech heads of different companies told IndiaRetailing.

From apparel to furniture to watches, retailers are finding ways to integrate AR into their operations, signalling a shift in how consumers interact with brands online.

E-commerce and tech heads of retail companies agree that AR’s strength lies in its ability to merge experiential shopping with digital convenience and they have also seen its impact in the responses from customers across.

While it may not lead to immediate spikes in sales volumes, its impact on reducing returns, increasing customer satisfaction, and elevating brand perception is significant, said brand representatives

As AR becomes more accessible and brands adopt it strategically, its role in delivering personalization and enhancing customer experience will continue to grow, solidifying its relevance in the retail landscape.

While some retail players have a dedicated team for in-house technology and research, others rely on service providers. Brand representatives have highlighted that this seems a good approach considering the cost factor, time efficacy and the output that drives more personalisation.

Virtual Try-Ons in Fashion

London-based denim fashion brand Pepe Jeans India is actively exploring AR-powered virtual try-ons to provide customers with a true-to-life representation of how garments will fit and look.

“We are working on virtual try-ons where customers can stand in front of a smart mirror. Using a garment’s tech pack and the customer’s measurements, the system renders a realistic fit,” said Satish Karunakaran, Director of Transformation at Pepe Jeans India.

This aims to reduce return rates significantly, particularly those caused by sizing and fit issues. Karunakaran further notes the importance of data readiness, “We’re currently working with multiple service providers to identify the one that offers the most accurate replication of our garments.” He emphasizes that AR adoption isn’t just about functionality but also seamless integration into existing systems.

Deep Ganatra, chief product and technology officer (CPTO), The Good Glamm Group, a New Delhi-based personal care company shares the importance of AR and VR in product personalization.

“We’ve been leveraging AR and VR technologies for years, like virtual try-ons, which help customers visualize products. Additionally, we use skin analyzers where users can upload their photos, and the system assesses parameters like skin age, type, and concerns. This eliminates the need for customers to input details manually, allowing us to recommend products tailored specifically to their needs.”

Redefining Customer Experiences

Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA has taken AR a step further with its AI-powered mixed-reality platform, Kreativ, which allows customers to design their living spaces virtually.

“Kreativ combines decades of home design expertise with spatial computing and machine learning, allowing customers to visualize their homes with IKEA products while receiving tailored recommendations,” said Bhavana Jaiswal, Country E-Commerce Manager, IKEA India.

This platform simplifies decision-making, enhances conversions, and strengthens loyalty by blending digital and physical shopping experiences. Jaiswal emphasizes that AR is a transformative tool for the omnichannel retail landscape, offering deeper customer insights and reinforcing IKEA’s commitment to innovation in India.

Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer (CPTO), Myntra, elaborates on the growing relevance of AR/VR technology, especially for fashion and beauty. “The technology is relevant for Myntra and will continue to become increasingly popular, allowing shoppers to try on clothes virtually before they buy them,” he said.

The Bengaluru-based fashion e-commerce platform has introduced a try-on feature for both apparel and beauty products, which has significantly enhanced the shopping experience.

“This has led to a 1.5X increase in consideration and a 2X boost in conversion for Makeup category styles last year,” Krishnananda noted.

AR in Accessories

Watch company Seiko India has successfully implemented an AR try-on feature for its Alba brand, with plans to extend it to Seiko.

“Customers can project a watch onto their wrist using their smartphone, gaining an idea of its size, compatibility, and overall look,” said Ulhas K Udayakumar, Business Head – E-commerce, Seiko India.

This feature is designed to bridge the gap between in-store and online experiences, enabling customers to visualize products before purchasing.

He added, “For now, AR is about offering an enhanced brand experience rather than driving immediate sales. It’s a slow commerce approach, focused on satisfaction and loyalty,” added Udayakumar.

Krishnan Venkateswaran, chief digital and information officer (CDIO), Titan Company Ltd., provides insights into AR’s role in the brand’s product offerings:

“When it comes to products like watches, customers often have a clear idea of what they’re looking for. They might try on a few options to make their final decision. Virtual try-ons for watches might be unnecessary in this case.”

However, he highlights the success of virtual try-on technology for eyewear, saying, “Our virtual try-on technology on the website, which will also be available in stores soon, has been well-received. It allows customers to see how different frames look on their faces, helping them make a more informed choice.”

Titan has also piloted a “magic mirror” in some stores to enable digital try-ons of jewellery. “This mirror allows customers to digitally try on jewellery, helping them shortlist pieces they want to physically try on. This not only enhances the customer experience but also reduces the workload on employees and minimizes wear and tear on the products,” added Venkateswaran.