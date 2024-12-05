Starbucks enters Jamshedpur

The new Starbucks store is located at Inner Circle, Kadma, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its latest store in Jharkhand, located at Inner Circle, Kadma, Jamshedpur, the company said in a press release on Thursday. It is the first store of Starbucks in Jamshedpur.

The area is renowned for its Tata Steel residential quarters and every element, from the ceiling design to the metal merchandise racks, is crafted to embody the spirit of the Steel City, the release added

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our first store in Jamshedpur, a city synonymous with India’s industrial heritage and the proud legacy of Tata Steel,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks. “With this store, we aim to bring our signature Third Place to Jamshedpur, offering a space where the community can connect, and celebrate its uniqueness over a cup of coffee.”

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Today, it operates over 475 stores across 75 Indian cities.

The company aims to have 1,000 stores in India by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.