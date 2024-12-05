Myntra taps into quick commerce with M-Now, promises delivery in 30 minutes

M-Now is set to expand to a mix of metro and non-metro cities across the country in the coming months.

New Delhi: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Thursday announced the launch of its quick commerce service ‘M-Now’, which promises delivery in 30 minutes.

Currently operational in Bengaluru, M-Now is set to expand to a mix of metro and non-metro cities across the country in the coming months, according to Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha.

“Fashion, a highly aspirational category, thrives on a diverse selection that empowers customers to style their complete look,” Sinha said, emphasising that M-Now is designed to eliminate the trade-offs customers often face between convenience and selection.

“We wanted to take away these trade-offs from the consumer’s life,” she said, highlighting the service’s dual focus on speed and variety.

This makes Myntra among the first fashion and lifestyle-centric brands to enter quick commerce.

M-Now will address the ‘here and now’ demand for branded lifestyle products of the demanding customer by offering access to sought-after international and domestic brands in as little as 30 minutes, delivering almost real-time gratification, a company statement said.

Offering over 10,000 product selections across fashion, beauty, accessories and home, M-Now is slated to be scaled to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3-4 months, Sinha said.

Customers will have access to a range of global brands on M-Now, including Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, ONLY, Olaplex, Dyson, Armani Exchange, Fossil, Caso, Mokobara, Huda Beauty, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and Estee Lauder.

In November, Myntra piloted M-Now in select pin codes of Bengaluru to test its feasibility.

Reflecting on the positive customer response during this pilot phase, Sinha remarked, “We are seeing customers lap up into this proposition… It has been a very, very exciting few weeks as we have kind of seen the traction… we are very excited about it.”

She noted that the service is gaining organic momentum.

The CEO identified Myntra’s tech prowess, network of brands and sellers, and customer base and loyalty as key strengths driving this initiative.

“This is just the beginning, and as we advance in our M-Now journey, Myntra will continue to sharpen the offering on multiple fronts, including selection and the speed promise,” she said.

Unlike most quick commerce platforms, M-Now will provide a window for returns and exchanges.

In 2022, Myntra launched an express delivery service called M-Express in metro cities, aiming for delivery within 24-48 hours of order placement. Sinha confirmed that M-Express will continue operations as a separate service for customers who prefer a wider array of selections.

She did not provide a definitive number regarding hiring plans after the expansion, but said, “As we scale up, we will create opportunities for various delivery partners to enhance their networks and uniquely meet the needs of the fashion industry.”