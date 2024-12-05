Bespoke retail brand Atmosphere raises Rs 5 cr seed funding

Funds will boost manufacturing capabilities, business automation, design innovation, and marketing outreach.

New Delhi: Atmosphere – The Store Makers, a Mumbai-based bespoke retail and workspace fit-outs, has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Artha Venture Fund and PIL Italica Lifestyle Limited, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The funds will be directed towards enhancing manufacturing capabilities, automating business processes, driving design innovation, and expanding marketing efforts. Atmosphere also plans to establish a cutting-edge prototyping lab to collaborate with hospitality and retail businesses.

“Atmosphere offers retailers a transformative platform, delivering end-to-end solutions from innovative design to seamless deployment. With a focus on precision, efficiency, and scalability, we enable smarter and cost-effective retail expansions, giving our clients a distinct business advantage,” said Nilesh Rathod, CEO & co-founder, Atmosphere – The Store Makers.

Atmosphere’s portfolio includes collaborations with top-tier brands such as Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Tumi, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Aza, Kalki Fashions, and Libas, among others.