Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance & FundingFinance and FundingLatest News

Bespoke retail brand Atmosphere raises Rs 5 cr seed funding

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
37
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Funds will boost manufacturing capabilities, business automation, design innovation, and marketing outreach.

New Delhi: Atmosphere – The Store Makers, a Mumbai-based bespoke retail and workspace fit-outs, has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed funding round co-led by Artha Venture Fund and PIL Italica Lifestyle Limited, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The funds will be directed towards enhancing manufacturing capabilities, automating business processes, driving design innovation, and expanding marketing efforts. Atmosphere also plans to establish a cutting-edge prototyping lab to collaborate with hospitality and retail businesses.

“Atmosphere offers retailers a transformative platform, delivering end-to-end solutions from innovative design to seamless deployment. With a focus on precision, efficiency, and scalability, we enable smarter and cost-effective retail expansions, giving our clients a distinct business advantage,” said Nilesh Rathod, CEO & co-founder, Atmosphere – The Store Makers.

Atmosphere’s portfolio includes collaborations with top-tier brands such as Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Tumi, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, Aza, Kalki Fashions, and Libas, among others.

Latest News
Finance & FundingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Terractive secures Rs 8 cr in pre-series A funding, led by Fireside Ventures

The funding will propel Terractive’s expansion across categories, with a focus on fabric development and product innovationNew Delhi: Activewear...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In