Abercrombie & Fitch Co expands into India through franchise partnership with Myntra Jabong

PTI
By PTI
The 'Everybody Collection', released by the Abercrombie kids division, includes a variety of graphic hoodies, sweatshirts, sandals and hats
The collaboration aims to expand Abercrombie & Fitch's retail presence in India through physical stores and e-commerce platforms

New Delhi: American lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. on Thursday announced a multi-year franchise partnership with Myntra Jabong, the business-to-business wholesale arm of fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra.

The collaboration aims to expand Abercrombie & Fitch’s retail presence in India through physical stores and e-commerce platforms, enhancing its brand reach in the region.

“Over the life of the franchise agreement, Myntra Jabong will build a brick-and-mortar retail store presence in the country, regional e-commerce sites and branded digital storefronts operated by a network of licensed and independent third parties,” a company statement said.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. CEO Fran Horowitz expressed enthusiasm about engaging with Indian customers and said India is an incredibly dynamic and diverse market where the brand sees “tremendous long-term potential”.

Store presence will be built starting from top metros, including Delhi and Mumbai, which would be among the first markets for the brands.

The stores and the online selection are expected to go live in the second half of 2025.

Myntra boasts a huge user base of 70 million Monthly Active Users. The company’s revenue from operations reportedly increased by 25% from Rs 3,501 crore in FY22 to Rs 4,375 crore in FY23.

