Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

FSSAI reclassifies packaged drinking water as high-risk, mandates stricter checks

PTI
By PTI
9
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Central licence holders in this category must now submit to annual inspections to mitigate potential health risks associated with packaged water production.

New Delhi: The FSSAI has reclassified packaged drinking and mineral water as a high-risk food category, mandating stricter regulatory controls and annual facility inspections.

Effective immediately following an order dated November 29, the move requires manufacturers to undergo mandatory third-party food safety audits and comply with enhanced quality standards.

Central licence holders in this category must now submit to annual inspections to mitigate potential health risks associated with packaged water production.

The reclassification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) follows recent amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which previously removed mandatory BIS certification requirements for certain food products.

The reclassification is designed to strengthen consumer protection and maintain rigorous quality control in the packaged water industry.

Latest News
IR Smart ClassIndiaretailing Bureau -

Ghodawat Consumer inducts Shanta Vallury Gandhi to its Board of Directors

Gandhi brings over 30 years of experience in leadership roles spanning business and HRBengaluru: Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In